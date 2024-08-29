Wallace & Gromit reveals first look at Reece Shearsmith's robot garden gnome
Shearsmith will voice Norbot in the new film, Vengeance Most Fowl.
The BBC has just released a brand-new clip from its upcoming Wallace & Gromit film Vengeance Most Fowl, introducing Wallace's latest invention, Norbot.
Norbot, a pre-programmed smart gnome designed to do any kind of gardening task or 'gnome improvement', will be voiced by Reece Shearsmith, and will be seen becoming popular with the locals – until it seems to develop an evil mind of its own.
The 79-minute film, which has been produced by Aardman and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas, will also see the return of iconic villain Feathers McGraw.
This new clip sees Wallace introducing a startled Gromit to Norbot, who has an intense handshake...
Alongside Shearsmith, the film's cast will include Ben Whitehead as Wallace, along with Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Lenny Henry and Muzz Khan.
Shearsmith said in a statement: "As a huge fan of Wallace & Gromit, it’s been such a joy to work alongside Nick and Merlin and the team at Aardman to bring Norbot to life in such an exciting story. I think fans of all ages are in for a treat, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!"
Meanwhile, the film's directors, Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, added: "We are delighted to introduce Norbot, a 'Nifty Odd-jobbing Robot' gnome, designed to help Gromit with his gardening chores.
"Norbot is Wallace’s most proud achievement to date and, according to Wallace, his 'best invention ever!' Garden gnomes have long been a part of Wallace and Gromit’s world, but this is no cute patio ornament. Norbot is the ultimate gnome – a 'smart-gnome'.
"We’re so excited to see Wallace unleashing his latest invention Norbot into the world. However, his long-suffering pooch Gromit, may be a little less sure…"
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is coming this winter to the BBC and Netflix.
