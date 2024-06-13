Now, he's out for revenge, with Park and co-director Merlin Crossingham showing footage that sees Feathers in a "high security institution" – or a zoo, for us humans – and doing pull-ups in his cell as he plots his revenge on Wallace and Gromit.

Crossingham made it clear that Feathers McGraw isn't to be underestimated, noting that his "strength is his stillness" due to him having no voice.

Read more:

More like this

The news of the forthcoming movie was announced last week, with the BBC confirming returning and additional actors to the cast.

Led by Ben Whitehead, the voice actor will be joined by Peter Kay, Lauren Patel (The Effects of Lying) and Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9).

Diane Morgan (Motherland), Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton) and Sir Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) are to make cameos, but their roles are yet to be announced.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. BBC/Aardman

The synopsis for the 70 minute film reads: "Gromit's concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a 'smart' gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own.

"When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"

Many Aardman fans will have spotted Feathers McGraw in the background of a shot in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, leaving many bewildered as to what the infamous penguin is up to.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is coming this winter to the BBC and Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.