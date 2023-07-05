He explained: "I thought the writing was great. It's about a man who's trying to hold his family unit together, learns of three secrets that smash his world apart, but I also like the fact that it's almost farcical."

But when is the film set to release, who else stars in it and what is it about? Read on for everything you need to know about The Effects of Lying.

Naveen (Ace Bhatti) and Brian (Mark Williams) in The Effects of Lying. Bonaparte Films/ITV

The Effects of Lying is almost here, as it will arrive on ITVX on Thursday 6th July 2023.

The film is 85 minutes long and was filmed over 12 days on a micro-budget.

What is The Effects of Lying about?

Sangeeta (Laila Rouass) in The Effects of Lying. Bonaparte Films/ITV

The official synopsis for The Effects of Lying says that it follows "dutiful husband and loving father Naveen, whose life falls apart over a series of shocking events taking place over the course of just one day".

The synopsis continues: "Naveen has lived his life by the book; he’s a loyal husband and loving father. He’s sacrificed everything for his family, but today is going to be different. After finding his teenage daughter Simran secretly gorging and his dissatisfied wife Sangeeta in bed with his brother, lies come pouring out and the truth is uncovered.

"Naveen must now get to grips with the key relationships in his life that he bases his identity on. What is he, if not a husband, a father, a brother? He’s allowed himself to be passive too long, pushed around by the currents of other people’s whims and desires. He must learn to take responsibility for his own life and his own happiness."

The Effects of Lying cast - who stars in the ITVX film?

Shaheen Khan as Priya, Mark Williams as Brian, Ace Bhatti as Naveen and Laila Rouass as Sangeeta in The Effects of Lying. Bonaparte Films/ITV

The Effects of Lying stars Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty, EastEnders) in the main role as Naveen, while Laila Rouass (Holby City, The Sarah Jane Adventures) plays his wife Sangeeta.

The rest of the cast is filled out by Lauren Patel (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Navin Chowdhry (EastEnders), Shaheen Khan (Maternal) and Mark Williams (Father Brown).

You can find a full list of the major cast members for the film right here:

Ace Bhatti as Naveen

Laila Rouass as Sangeeta

Lauren Patel as Simran

Navin Chowdhry as Harvinder

Shaheen Khan as Priya

Mark Williams as Brian

The Effects of Lying trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Effects of Lying right here.

The Effects of Lying will be available to stream on ITVX from Thursday 6th July 2023. Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

