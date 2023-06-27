The release, which also stars Laila Rouass, Lauren Patel, Navin Chowdry and Mark Williams, follows Naveen, a dutiful husband and loving father whose life falls apart when decades of festering secrets are exposed.

Ace Bhatti, star of Line of Duty , EastEnders and The Sarah Jane Adventures , has teased his new ITVX film The Effects of Lying, which lands on the streamer in July.

Bhatti spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about the film, and explained that he was drawn to the project because of the script.

Bhatti said: "I thought the writing was great. It's about a man who's trying to hold his family unit together, learns of three secrets that smash his world apart, but I also like the fact that it's almost farcical."

Shaheen Khan as Priya, Mark Williams as Brian, Ace Bhatti as Naveen and Laila Rouass as Sangeeta in The Effects of Lying. Bonaparte Films/ITV

He continued: "As often with these situations that can be very painful, they become farcical because they spiral out of control.

"It's an hour and a half of that, and I think it's very entertaining. I've shown it to friends and family who would naturally give me an honest opinion and they all seem to like it, which is great.

Read more:

"Even my son, who watches some really cool stuff, he watched it and he was very, very complimentary about it, which is high praise."

Bhatti also explained that he was "scared" about taking on the project, which was shot on a micro-budget across twelve days.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It was a punt, it was a risk. I have to be honest, I was scared," he said. "But you've got to try it, you've got to try these things.

"I think it doesn't matter where a story comes from, if it engages with people emotionally, like a good song it cuts through all the crap, and people go away with a smile on their face at the end of it, even though parts of it are painful - but funnily painful."

The Effects of Lying will be available to stream on ITVX from Thursday 6th July 2023. Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.