With Adrian Dunbar having previously spoken about his desire to return, Steve Arnott star Martin Compston has become the latest to add his name to a growing list of those hoping for a comeback.

It's been well over a year since we last saw AC-12 on our screens in Line of Duty season 6, and murmurs continue to spread about a potential seventh season of the hit BBC show.

Speaking in the Christmas issue of Radio Times magazine, out now, Compston responded to a question about the show's future, but offered no clue as to whether anything is coming together behind the scenes.

He said: "I’m so chuffed that people want it back. But who knows? I’d love to work with the guys again – Adrian [Dunbar], Vicky [McClure] and Jed [Mercurio] are genuinely some of my closest friends. It’s been 10 years together and we speak every other day, really."

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar in Line of Duty. BBC

It's a busy couple of months for Compston - not only is he about to appear in two-part BBC book adaptation Mayflies later this December, but he is also starring in new Amazon Prime Video series The Rig in January, alongside Iain Glen and Emily Hampshire.

A trailer for The Rig was released earlier this month, teasing a tense, thrilling journey as the crew of an oil rig struggle to keep themselves together as a mysterious fog descends on them.

Meanwhile, the first images for Mayflies were released in October, with that series telling the story of two lifelong friends, one of whom contacts the other with terrible news.

Compston's comments follow Dunbar saying in October of this year that "everyone is kind of gunning" for a seventh season of Line of Duty, before adding that "within the next few weeks or couple of months we might hear something, so that will be good".

