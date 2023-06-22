The six-parter will be "set between an all-night plane flight from London to Beijing and the corridors of power within Whitehall" and will follow events after Dr Matthew Nolan (Armitage) is arrested at Heathrow Airport shortly after almost dying in a car crash in Beijing.

ITV has announced that Richard Armitage, Jing Lusi and Lesley Sharp will lead the cast of "adrenaline-filled" thriller series Red Eye, which will exclusively air on ITVX in 2024.

According to the official synopsis, Nolan is sent back to China facing murder charges, accused of killing a woman who was in the car he crashed - even though he insists he was driving alone.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gangs of London star Lusi plays the no-nonsense London officer charged with accompanying Nolan back to Beijing, while Sharp stars as the head of MI5, Madeline Delaney – who is forced to break protocol and intervene when a number of deaths occur both on the flight and back in the UK.

The series marks the television debut of British screenwriter Peter A Dowling (Black and Blue, Flightplan) and will be directed by Kieron Hawkes (Fortitude) and produced by multi-award winning company Bad Wolf.

ITV's head of drama, Polly Hill, who commissioned the series, described it as "a brilliantly addictive thriller with an international story taking place on the red eye flight from Heathrow to Beijing."

Read more:

She added: "Thanks to Peter’s scripts, the story will have the audience gripped and continually surprised throughout. It’s got a fantastic cast led by Jing Lusi and Richard Armitage, and we are delighted to be working with Bad Wolf on this exciting new show."

More like this

Bad Wolf’s director of content, Dan McCulloch, said that the series is the production company's "first contemporary action thriller" and added that the scripts are "the very definition of a page-turner" that will keep audiences "guessing to the last minute".

Meanwhile, Lusi said the series "marks a turning point in British Asian representation" and revealed she was "beyond thrilled and proud to be leading this series alongside the wonderful Richard Armitage".

"I’m excited to be boarding Red Eye alongside Jing Lusi," agreed Armitage. "This action-packed espionage thriller is one of the best scripts I have read in a long time."

Red Eye will be available on ITVX in 2024. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.