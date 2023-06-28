A first-look exclusive to RadioTimes.com teases what's to come for Bhatti's character, the mild-mannered Naveen, as he uncovers the first of three secrets that will shake up his family.

ITVX original film The Effects of Lying is set to land on the streamer next month. Led by Line of Duty 's Ace Bhatti, the comedy drama follows a South Asian family on the brink of a crisis.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bhatti is joined by Spooks' Laila Rouass, who plays his wife Sangeeta, and Lauren Patel (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), who plays his daughter Simran. Meanwhile, Navin Chowdhry plays his brother, whose relationship with Sangeeta is hinted at in the scene below. Spoiler alert, it's a lot closer than it should be:

As it turns out, his wife's affair is not the only earth-shattering discovery Naveen will have to contend with during the hour and a half film.

Bhatti himself spoke about what drew him to the script, calling it "almost farcical" during a chat with RadioTimes.com.

Read more:

Bhatti explained: "I thought the writing was great. It's about a man who's trying to hold his family unit together, learns of three secrets that smash his world apart, but I also like the fact that it's almost farcical."

He also shared that he thinks that the movie will make people "go away with a smile on their face at the end of it", despite its painful bits.

"I think it doesn't matter where a story comes from if it engages with people emotionally, like a good song. It cuts through all the crap, and people go away with a smile on their face at the end of it, even though parts of it are painful – but funnily painful," he said.

The Effects of Lying will be available to stream on ITVX from Thursday 6th July 2023. Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.