Dawn French stars in new BBC sitcom from makers of This Country and Ghosts
French will star alongside Mark Heap in Can You Keep a Secret?.
Dawn French, star of French & Saunders and The Vicar of Dibley, will star in a brand-new BBC sitcom Can You Keep a Secret?, alongside Friday Night Dinner and Green Wing's Mark Heap.
The six-part series has been created by Simon Mayhew-Archer (This Country) and will be directed by Simon Hynd (Ghosts), and is set in the West Country.
It follows French's character, Debbie Fenton, who is described as a "granny", "lawn bowler" and "tinpot dictator", who will stop at nothing to make sure her family’s protected.
The synopsis for the series says "Unfortunately, most of the time the person they really need protecting from is her. When her hermit-like husband William (Mark Heap) unexpectedly dies, she makes an outlandish decision that will put the family under more pressure than ever before.
"Because Debbie isn’t actually a widower and William didn’t really die – he was just mistakenly declared dead and the two retirees found themselves staring down the barrel of an opportunity too good to pass up. Just a few months hiding out in the loft waiting for the life insurance to pay out and then they can live out their golden years in peace."
The synopsis continues: "This all proves a bit much for their easily frazzled son Harry who - despite his emotional shortcomings - has managed to acquire a family of his own and a potentially life changing insurance payout from his father’s ‘death’.
"Reunited with a dad he’s just buried and the reality that his parents have turned into a pensioner version of Bonnie and Clyde, Harry suddenly has a lot more to juggle. Sandwiched between two generations of toddlers, Harry finds himself navigating a very common stage of life - only this time, it’s criminal."
In a statement, Dawn French said: "At last... a sitcom where I can keep my top on... mostly."
Meanwhile, Kenton Allen, Executive Producer and CEO of production company Big Talk Studios said: "Working with Dawn French has been a career-long ambition and to have her inimitable comedic brilliance join forces with the extraordinary Mark Heap and the Simons – Simon Mayhew-Archer and Simon Hynd – is every producer’s dream.
"We’re delighted to welcome such talented creative minds into the Big Talk family and can’t wait for viewers to see this highly original family comedy in all its glory."
Can You Keep a Secret? will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Can You Keep a Secret? will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.