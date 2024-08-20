Taskmaster winner announces new Channel 4 comedy Make That Movie
The scripted comedy has a surreal premise.
Former Taskmaster winner Sam Campbell will lead the cast of a new Channel 4 sitcom, following a "hotshot" film director who turns the ideas of everyday people into cinema.
Make That Movie will see Campbell's character "scour the country" for inspiration from members of the public, endeavouring to turn any accepted pitch into a completed film in a mere three days.
The scripted comedy also stars Lara Ricote (Break Clause) as runner Jess, Aaron Chen (Fisk) as intimacy coordinator Sebastian, Helen Bauer (Am I Being Unreasonable?) as sound engineer Pat, and David Hargreaves (This Country) as cinematographer Winnie.
Campbell explained: "It’s a bit like one of those shows where they fix up someone’s garden. But this is about something people genuinely care about – movie magic.
"Let’s be honest with ourselves, a garden has never grossed over a billion dollars at the box office…"
The Australian comic earned a number of new fans during his recent appearance on Greg Davies and Alex Horne's Taskmaster, where he fought off competition from Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Susan Wokoma and Sue Perkins to win the top title.
His earlier screen credits include Stath Lets Flats, Pls Like and Bloods. Make That Movie will be directed by Joe Pelling, who Campbell previously collaborated with on Channel 4's Don't Hug Me I'm Scared.
Charlie Perkins, head of comedy at Channel 4, added: "Sam epitomises the colour, creativity and innovation that Channel 4 comedy stands for.
"He has an undeniable, completely unique and enormous comedy brain, and is generous and tenacious in his artistry - the perfect figurehead for this new-era comedy gang-show. This is going to be fun."
Make That Movie does not yet have a premiere date, but production "will soon commence" on the project. Further casting will also be announced in due course.
Make That Movie is coming soon to Channel 4.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.