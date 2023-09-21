Campbell has already appeared in a number of TV shows in addition to his work as a stand-up and sketch comedian, so read on to find out more about who he is and where you might have seen him before Taskmaster.

Who is Sam Campbell on Taskmaster?

Sam Campbell is a 32-year-old comedian from Queensland, Australia.

He first achieved fame in his home country as a stand-up and internet sketch comic, quickly garnering critical praise and developing a devoted fan following.

He won Best Newcomer and Most Outstanding Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

He has since relocated to the UK, and in 2022 he picked up the top prize at the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards for his Fringe show.

He returned to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year for a one-off show called Bulletproof Ten. The catch? It only lasted 10 minutes.

What has Sam Campbell been in?

Sam Campbell in the Taskmaster lab. Channel 4

In addition to his stand-up, Campbell has appeared in a number of TV comedies.

His most prominent role so far was in the Sky paramedics sitcom Bloods, where he played one half of Darrell and Darryl, the latter of whom was portrayed by Kevin 'KG' Garry.

He also had a cameo role in the Stath Lets Flats episode An Completely Different Girl and voiced characters on the TV series of Don't Hug Me I'm Scared.

Elsewhere, Campbell has been a guest on a number of UK panel shows, recently featuring on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and is confirmed to appear on the next season of Would I Lie to You?.

He has also produced Comedy Blaps sketches for Channel 4 Comedy – starring alongside Taskmaster alum Charlotte Ritchie and with music from Taskmaster New Zealand's Paul Williams – as well as skits for BBC Three and E4.

Is Sam Campbell on Twitter or Instagram?

Sam Campbell is not on Twitter. He is, however, on Instagram – you can follow him on @mcdonaldscomedy.

He also has a YouTube channel called McDonalds Comedy, with some of his sketches and a stand-up special available to watch.

Taskmaster returns at 9pm on 21st September on Channel 4. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

