The BAFTA award-winning Channel 4 show has made a name for itself bringing together the best and biggest names in comedy and this upcoming season will be doing that once again.

Season 18's line-up consists of The News Quiz host Andy Zaltzman, I'm a Celebrity and Celebrity Gogglebox star Babatunde Aléshé, and Starstruck and Ghosts actress Emma Sidi.

They will be joined by stand-up comic Jack Dee (Lead Balloon) and comedian Rosie Jones (Out of Order, Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure).

Viewers will have to tune in to find out which of the above comedians will enter the Taskmaster hall of fame, following on from the latest winner – spoiler alert if you're not caught up – who took home Greg's golden head trophy in tonight's episode.

While the line-up has been confirmed, there is no official release date, with fans having to wait patiently to see when Greg and Alex will be back on screens once more.

There's lots of Taskmaster to tide you over until then though, with Taskmaster Junior expected to air in the coming months, a series of behind-the-scenes specials called Taskmasterclass, a new Taskmaster VR game set for release on 13th June, and a Taskmaster live experience in London.

Fans were well aware season 18 of Taskmaster was on its way, with the series previously commissioned for multiple new seasons by Channel 4, so viewers can expect to see a lot more until at least 2026!

Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Speaking previously about possible future Taskmaster competitors, Horne admitted that he'd want Golden Balls host Jasper Carrott to take part.

He told the Always Be Comedy podcast: "There are a few old-school people who I'd love to have, like Jasper Carrott. He's not chasing things [career-wise], but I think Joe Pasquale would do it and I think he would be great.

"But it's a big conversation, because if you're having Pasquale, you're not having someone else and it's 10 episodes."

Taskmaster season 17 is available to watch on catch-up on Channel 4.

