From the Taskmaster house to the theatre-like studio, you'll get to live your dream of being on the show.

Of course, this means zany tasks with all sorts of silly twists. And without the rules of real-life science (or health and safety) to abide by, it feels like things could get all kinds of weird. Read on to learn more!

The Taskmaster VR release date is "coming very, very soon", according to the game's latest trailer, with the show's creator Alex Horne saying those exact words over the final seconds of the video.

As the unmistakable voice of little Alex Horne delivers that news, the words on the screen spell out spring 2024. Indeed, with May now being upon us, any 'spring' release date must be pretty soon.

As and when an official date is confirmed, we'll be sure to update this page. If we had to speculate, we'd guess that it will probably be this month. (Isn't June meant to be summer, after all, rather than spring?)

Which VR headsets can play Taskmaster VR?

Taskmaster VR is coming to Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro and Steam VR. Those are the only headsets to be confirmed as of yet.

There's been no mention of PlayStation VR 2, Pico 4 or any other headsets at this moment in time. Of course, things can change at any point, and we'll be sure to let you know if any other platforms are confirmed.

It's also worth noting that Taskmaster VR is listed as a 'VR only' experience, so don't go expecting to play it in any other way. You'll need to don a headset one way or another.

Can I pre-order Taskmaster VR?

Taskmaster VR is available to pre-order right now on the Meta website. The recommended retail price is listed at £24.99, with a little discount currently bringing it down to £21.99.

Over on Steam, it doesn't look like pre-orders have gone live yet, but the option to 'wishlist' the game is there. If you do that, you should be notified via email when the ordering begins.

Is there a trailer for Taskmaster VR?

Yes! There have been a few trailers for Taskmaster VR at this point. The latest is the gameplay trailer, which we've embedded below.

We've got extra articles about the announcement trailer and the Creative Mode trailer if you want to watch those as well. Your time, in which to watch all the promo materials, starts now...

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.