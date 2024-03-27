The official press bumf describes Creative Mode as so: "With access to a variety of classic Taskmaster items, players can build custom tasks, brand-new scenarios or just make a mess. Once players have created their task, they can challenge their friends and family to complete them in local play."

The official description goes on to explain how Creative Mode is different to the main gameplay experience of Taskmaster VR, saying: "Creative Mode contrasts with the core gameplay in which you become a plucky contestant aiming to impress the Taskmaster in a series of puzzling and surreal challenges in the hope of becoming a Taskmaster champion.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne in Taskmaster VR. Scallwag Arcade

"The newly disclosed [Creative Mode] gameplay shows a different side to the experience, one that takes players from being contestants to giving them the keys to the Taskmaster House and everything within it.

"As a contestant, players are expected to complete tasks that baffle and amuse in equal measure, using any objects or techniques they can muster.

"With Creative Mode, the player is on the other side of the famous red stage designing tasks using a huge array of interactive tools and items including everything from puppets to pineapples, and obviously, rubber ducks."

Taskmaster VR is being developed by Scallywag Arcade, a Draw & Code studio, in partnership with TV production company Avalon.

Scallywag Arcade's Niall Taylor said: "The opportunity to set your own tasks is something the community has been clamouring for – we have been inspired by seeing fans get involved in Taskmaster parties at home and wanted to bring that same spirit to VR."

The show's creator Alex Horne will appear in the game in a stylised form, as will the Taskmaster himself Greg Davies.

Taskmaster VR is coming to Meta Quest headsets and Steam VR in 2024. The exact release date has not yet been confirmed, but you can wishlist the game on Steam now. We'll bring you more news as we hear it!

