We tested the Meta Quest 2, the headset formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, when we were putting together our best VR games article earlier this year. Since then, the headset has had a much-publicised price increase, with the UK RRP going up by a hundred quid.

The Meta Quest 2 is one of the most popular VR headsets on the market, but is it worth the price of admission? If that question has been plaguing your every waking moment, you'll be glad to hear that we've got the answer for you.

It's worth knowing that there are two different versions of the Meta Quest 2, with the difference between them being the amount of storage included. The smaller 128GB version usually retails for £399.99, now that the price hike has taken effect, while the bigger 256GB version normally goes for £499.99.

At the moment, thanks to some Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deals, you can get the 128GB version for £349 from Amazon (a saving of £51), or you could get the 256GB version for £429 from Amazon (a saving of £71, with some free games thrown in as a bonus). But is that price worth paying? Keep reading to find out!

Is the Meta Quest 2 worth it? Here's what we think

In short, yes, we'd say that the Meta Quest 2 is worth buying if you're looking to embrace the world of virtual reality. This headset offers a great introduction into VR and a wide array of games are available on it.

When we tested the Meta Quest 2 over a period of months earlier this year, we found that it was a lot more comfortable than the PS4-era PSVR headset that we'd previously been using, and it offered a wide array of gaming possibilities with some brilliant graphics on display. The ease of setup was so much better, too. While the PSVR requires a camera and a bunch of cables, the Meta Quest 2 can be used totally wirelessly, and there's no camera in sight!

Before we even started playing games on it, we were impressed by the Meta Quest 2. Not 0nly was the setup incredibly easy, but the home screen (which offers a chilled out seaside view) was nothing short of blissful. This may sound like a minor thing, but it goes a long way in making the Meta Quest 2 feel like a welcoming device and a nice place to spend your free time.

Finding and downloading games was easy on the built-in store, which can also be linked to an app on your phone, and it didn't take us long to find some games that we really wanted to play. We'd heard a lot of positive things about Beat Saber (think Guitar Hero with lightsabers) and the Resident Evil 4 VR port, both of which are available on the Meta Quest 2.

Once we'd got those games and a few others installed, it was time to start playing. And we're very pleased to say that every game we tried on the Meta Quest 2 ran very smoothly and looked great. Beat Saber really is as good as they say, and it feels like a decent workout once you get to the harder levels. The Resident Evil 4 port is a fun experiment, too, although you'll want to pick the less free-moving settings if you're liable to get motion sick in VR.

You'll also find a number of games tied to big franchises of the entertainment world, including Jurassic World Aftermath and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. Speaking of Star Wars, you can also get Vader Immortal on the headset, which is one of our favourite VR games to date.

There are heaps of games (like all the ones we've listed so far) that you can play on the Meta Quest 2 without needing a PC at all. This makes the Quest an ideal headset to start your VR journey with, especially since it's at the more affordable end of the market. Much less expensive than buying a PC and a headset.

And as an added bonus, if there are any PC-only VR games that you want to play (such as Half-Life: Alyx), you should be able to connect your Quest to a PC with a link cable and play them through there.

So, if you're looking to join the VR revolution, we'd say that the Oculus Quest 2 is a great way to do just that. It'll serve you very well as a standalone headset, and it'll support PC VR as well if you invest in a powerful computer later. Win win!

