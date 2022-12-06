It can be difficult to know what you need to get and what accessories are just tat - but fortunately for you, we’ve looked through it all so you don’t have to.

If you or someone you know has been treated to a Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2), you might just be looking at some extras and accessories to buy to make the most of the new VR headset.

Whatever your budget, there should be something worthwhile to buy for those lucky enough to own a Meta Quest 2. The best accessories for the VR headset will only add to your experience with the tech, and improve everything from storage to playtime.

Without further ado, these are the best Meta Quest 2 accessories to buy in 2022 for any and all budgets.

Best Meta Quest 2 accessories to buy

Meta Quest 2 Carrying Case

Best for: Anyone who wants to keep their Meta Quest 2 safe

As with any expensive tech or handheld device, you will want to buy a carrying case for your expensive new Meta Quest 2. Fortunately, the VR headset’s development team are aware of this and have created a handy carrying case.

The official case doesn’t come cheap, unfortunately, but it looks like the best of the lot offering protection and style to boot. This case is styled to match the device itself and other official accessories.

Buy the Meta Quest 2 Carrying Case from Amazon for £68.09

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, this KIWI design hard case for the Meta Quest 2 includes some extras as well: a silicone face cover, lens protector, a magic cable tie, a mesh bag, and a backpack strap.

Buy the KIWI design hard case at Amazon for £39.99

Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap

Best for: Those looking for more comfort when playing

The official meta Quest 2 Elite Strap should help ensure that you have a comfortable time when using the VR headset. There are cheaper alternatives, including the KIWI design head strap (£45.99), but the official Elite Strap from Meta is the best of the lot.

Buy the Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap on Amazon for £59

If you’re looking for better comfort and increased battery life, meanwhile, you should be looking at the Elite Strap With Battery option. This promises to double up the battery life of the standard headset.

Buy the Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap With Battery from Amazon for £109.99

KIWI design VR Shell Protective Cover

Best for: People worried about damaging their VR headset

The KIWI design VR Shell Protective Cover for the Meta Quest 2 is a protective shell that you clip onto the front and sides of the VR headset. It offers a level of damage absorption that should help stop your headset from picking up scratches, stains, and worse.

If you’re rough with your Meta Quest 2 or you just want to keep it in as good nick as possible, buying a protective shell is a must.

Buy the KIWI design VR Shell Protective Cover on Amazon for £13.19

Anker Charging Dock

Best for: Charging the Meta Quest 2 when you’re not using it

A good charging dock is always worth picking up whenever you buy a device that runs on battery. You probably won’t find any better than the Anker Charging Dock when it comes to the Meta Quest 2.

This does come with a hefty price tag, but it does show your Meta Quest 2 off well when charging. Bear in mind that the dock doesn’t support the Elite Strap With Battery, so you will need to remove that before plugging your headset in.

Buy the Anker Charging Dock from Amazon for £109.99

42" ProxiMat Metaverse Portal - X-Large Mat

Best for: Making sure you don’t move around the house too much when playing VR

There are a few different VR mats out there and you can use existing items such as yoga mats, but the best is probably anything from ProxiMat. The US-based company will ship to the UK (expect fees of around £12 or more), but it should be worth it.

A VR mat is almost essential, especially ones with rubber feet that ensure it won’t slip around when playing. They help to create a space for VR gaming so you don’t wander off and smash things up around the house.

Buy the 42" ProxiMat Metaverse Portal X-Large VR Mat from ProxiMat for £17.05 (fees shipping from abroad will come into play)

AMVR Touch Controller Grip Covers

Best for: Anyone worried about launching their controller across the room

If your hands get sweaty while playing VR games (it happens to the best of us), you’ll want grips for your controllers to help ensure you don’t fling them across the room during play. Fortunately, such grips exist, and these ones come with anti-throw straps for extra protection.

Buy the AMVR Touch Controller Grip Covers on Amazon for £16.99

VR Cover Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Set

Best for: Anyone looking for more comfort when playing, and easy cleaning solutions

It can be a pain getting the Meta Quest 2 to fit the contours of your face well - and it’s another pain to clean it. Fortunately, you can purchase a Foam Replacement Set that gives you different levels of support.

The replacement foams here are easily attachable and can be removed for cleaning, which should stop your out-of-the-box headset from getting too sweaty and grimy.

Buy the VR Cover Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Set from Amazon for £29

Link Cable

Best for: Plugging into your PC to get more power for gaming

If you’re looking to expand your Meta Quest 2 library with a load more games, you will need to plug it into your gaming PC. Using a Link Cable, you can plug your Meta Quest 2 into a powerful enough PC to access over 1,000 more VR games, harnessing the power of your computer.

Using one of these Link Cables will mean that you are plugged in and limited in movement, but they typically come in 16ft (5m) so you should have plenty of room to play. The official Meta Quest 2 Link Cable might be the most reliable, but it does cost a staggering £89. Other cheaper options are available that should work just as well, including the one linked below.

Buy the KIWI design Link Cable on Amazon for £19.99

