It's been over two years since that release, so a lot of us are wondering when the next one is due. There's a lot of exciting rumours about what the Meta Quest 3 will be like, so it's only expected that we're getting impatient.

The Meta Quest 2 has been around since the end of 2020 (although it was called the Oculus Quest 2 back then), a mere year after its predecessor. It's served many of us well over the last two years – especially during lockdown.

Well, we'll share everything we know about the Meta Quest 3 below. Keep reading for rumours of release dates, as well as what the next step in VR might entail!

Will there be a Meta Quest 3?

Although there hasn't been an official announcement, Mark Zuckerberg has mentioned the existence of the Meta Quest 3 on numerous occasions. He mentioned it by name, for example, in his company's latest earnings release.

So, while it hasn't been officially announced with a press release or trailer, it's safe to say that there will be a Meta Quest 3.

This is one that we can't say with any certainty, but we can speculate!

We said above that it's been over two years since the Meta Quest 2 came out, and there was only a year between the original Quest and the second one. This would hint that we're due an upgrade any time now – and although the Quest Pro released last year to mixed reviews, we're thinking of a fuller new instalment than that.

Also, the PSVR 2 dropped just last month, so we're sure Zuckerberg will want to bring competition to the table as soon as possible. If we had to guess, we'd hope to see the Meta Quest 3 release date in 2024 or sooner.

Can I pre-order the Meta Quest 3?

As the headset hasn't even been announced, the Meta Quest 3 is not available to pre-order at the moment.

However, you can buy the Meta Quest 2 from a number of places, including this deal at Amazon. This should tide you over until the swanky new hardware arrives!

What do we know about the Meta Quest 3 specs and features?

Despite the lack of an official announcement, there are a few nuggets of information that people like Zuckerberg have let slip into the public.

Talking to The Verge, Meta's vice president Mark Rabkin spoke of things like mixed reality, in which the virtual and real world will connect more than ever.

These mixed reality experiences "don’t fully immerse the wearer, thanks to front-facing cameras that pass through video of the real world", he explained.

This will make traversing through your home much easier while wearing the headset – and according to Rabkin, there will be 41 new apps and games coming out with the Quest 3.

And finally, in terms of the price, that report from The Verge states that the Meta Quest 3 will "cost slightly more" than its predecessor (which lists an RRP of £399.99 on Amazon currently). If we find out anything else we'll let you know right here, so don't go too far!

