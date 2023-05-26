This means that fans will be able to interact with immersive content from BBC brands in The Sandbox, marking the first time that the BBC will have a home in the metaverse.

BBC Studios has announced that it has teamed up with Reality+ to launch a collection of immersive experiences in the metaverse, which will be based on BBC brands including Doctor Who and Top Gear .

The Sandbox has been described as "part virtual real estate, part amusement park", and the BBC's space will launch later this year. It is not yet clear what the immersive experiences will look like or entail, but further details are expected to be announced in due course.

Other entertainment brands to have already entered The Sandbox include Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, and Adidas, while Reality+ has previously partnered with BBC Studios to develop the Doctor Who: Worlds Apart digital trading card game.

Nicki Sheard, president of brands & licensing for BBC Studios, said: "I’m delighted that BBC Studios is partnering with Reality+ and The Sandbox on this exciting venture.

"While the metaverse is still in its infancy, it may shape how we consume and experience entertainment in the future and I'm looking forward to seeing how fans interact with our brands in this space.

"This project forms part of BBC Studios' broader ambitious plans to grow our brands into new categories, with innovative technology and platforms forming an integral part of this."

Doctor Who recently launched a new mobile game on the Apple Arcade called Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist, which comes from the developer of previous mobile titles including MasterChef: Let's Cook, Star Trek: Legends and Three Kingdoms: Legends of War.

All previous seasons of Top Gear are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

