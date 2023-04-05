If you're experiencing some timey wimey deja vu, don't worry! You'd be right in saying this isn't the first Doctor Who mobile game. There have been a few of them over the years, with a particularly memorable example being the Weeping Angels-starring The Lonely Assassins from 2021.

A new Doctor Who mobile game has been announced for Apple Arcade. It's called Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist, and the developers have thrown around words like "breathtaking", "captivating" and "beautiful" to describe it.

This new one, An Unlikely Heist, comes to us from Tilting Point, a developer that previously produced MasterChef: Let's Cook, Star Trek: Legends, Three Kingdoms: Legends of War and numerous other mobile titles. This will be the company's first trip in the TARDIS, and they certainly seem excited about it.

The best way to get a feel for Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist is to check out the game's App Store page, which is already live. It describes the game as "a mysterious new adventure" that "combines a thrilling new story and challenging puzzle gameplay into an epic adventure across time and space".

Per the official description, the game will apparently have "beautiful graphics", "a captivating Doctor Who storyline", and "breathtaking mini-games and events". We're not sure exactly what a mini-game would have to do to take our breath away, but you've got to admire the confidence there.

The game will be suitable for players aged four and up, and it will be playable on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV and Mac (providing you have a recent enough OS installed).

Screenshots from the game show Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant's Doctors, albeit in cartoonish form, along with Mandip Gill's Yaz and various familiar monsters (and what look to be a few new characters).

Players will get the opportunity to "play as the Thirteenth Doctor as you solve mysteries, search for hidden items, discover secret rooms, and complete exciting quests".

There doesn't seem to be a full trailer for Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist yet, but you can see it in action briefly in the video attached to the tweet below. It looks like a charming, chilled sort of game from here, which makes a nice change from running away from monsters!

The Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist release date is scheduled for 7th April, so you should be able to jump in this weekend if you subscribe to Apple Arcade.

