Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com after Gatwa topped our TV 100 2022 list , the returning showrunner spoke excitedly if rather cryptically about what fans can expect – and it certainly sounds like Whovians are in for a treat.

Russell T Davies has teased that he has a "secret" he can't wait to share with the world when Doctor Who returns with new star Ncuti Gatwa in the lead role.

"Sometimes you know you've got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn, because secrets are so delicious," he teased.

"I've got that right now, because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of Doctor Who, every single day, and oh my God, this is so good!"

He added that when the secret is out, "we'll all be dancing" and promised fans "a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before."

Meanwhile the BBC's Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore has also revealed that she reckons Gatwa will "set the world alight" when his episodes begin airing.

"Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless actor whose talent and energy are boundless," she said.

"From what I've seen so far – no spoilers – he is going to set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures when he takes charge of the TARDIS."

