The presenter was involved in an accident at the Dunsfold Aerodrome, Surrey, in December while filming on the Top Gear test track.

The BBC has issued a new statement over the future of Top Gear after filming was halted on season 34 of the hit motoring show following Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff’s horror accident last year.

The corporation announced that "it would inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time" following an internal investigation into the accident.

Freddie Flintoff on Top Gear. BBC/James Cheadle

Speaking at a Broadcasting Press Guild event, chief content officer of the BBC Charlotte Moore was asked whether Top Gear would be returning, to which she responded: "My priority at the moment is supporting Freddie through his recovery so I think it would be really inappropriate for us to resume filming now.

"I think when we get to the point where he feels ready… and we’ll get to thinking about getting him back."

She continued: "I think we’ve got to talk about what Freddie wants to do. When someone’s in recovery, I don’t think we would push that… I think that would be really inappropriate, I wouldn’t be happy. I think you’ve got to be really human about this and do the right thing."

An earlier statement from the BBC confirmed that there will be a health and safety review of the show in line with procedures after the accident occurred on 13th December.

"Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time," a spokesperson said at the time.

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year."

Over the years, a number of Top Gear presenters have been involved in accidents while filming for the show. In 2006, former presenter Richard Hammond was involved in a life-threatening crash.

No episodes of Top Gear series 34, which also stars Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, have been broadcast as yet, with season 33 airing at the end of last year.

All previous seasons of Top Gear are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

