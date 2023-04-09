Flintoff was due to film the second season of his docuseries, which sees him find untapped cricketing talent in his hometown of Preston, this spring, however according to The Sun , the show won't be making it to air this year.

The BBC has reportedly postponed production on Field of Dreams season 2 following Freddie Flintoff's Top Gear car accident in December.

This is reportedly due to Flintoff's car crash last year, which took place during the filming of Top Gear and resulted in the presenter being flown to hospital after flipping a Morgan Super 3 at Surrey's Dunsfold Aerodrome.

Freddie Flintoff on Top Gear BBC/James Cheadle

A source told the publication: "Freddie loved Field Of Dreams and was looking forward to filming a second series, but it is unlikely to film any time soon and won’t make it to air this year.

"Crew are looking for other work — the whole show centres around Freddie," they continued. "The Top Gear incident was very serious, he is convalescing."

A spokesperson for the BBC declined to comment.

The first season of Field of Dreams aired in July last year, following Flintoff as he created a cricket team from scratch from with a group of reluctant Preston teenagers.

The show was due to return for a four more episodes, with the ex-cricketer taking his team and some fresh recruits on a new adventure.

Filming on Top Gear's latest season was also paused following Flintoff's crash, with the BBC stating in March that it would be "inappropriate to resume making series 34" after the presenter was "regrettably injured".

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year. This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support," a spokesperson added at the time.

