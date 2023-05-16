Fans of the motoring show were alarmed when pictures emerged in the tabloid press of bulldozers arriving at the airport and business park, appearing to demolish the track where countless celebrities have participated in time trials.

The legendary race track used by Top Gear for the last two decades will remain intact, as building work begins on a housing estate on the grounds of Dunsfold Aerodrome.

However, these concerns are misplaced, as RadioTimes.com understands that the Top Gear track will not be affected by developments at Dunsfold Aerodrome in the short-term.

Rather, the Top Gear race track is likely to remain fully intact and operational for at least the next few years, with current construction work taking place at the opposite end of the airfield.

Therefore, the commencement of this housing development should not be interpreted as a definitive end for the programme, which has been in a state of limbo after co-host Freddie Flintoff suffered serious injuries in a high-speed crash.

Reports have suggested that the former cricketeer and television personality will quit the show, which has stopped production on its upcoming 34th season in light of the shocking incident.

An earlier BBC statement read: "We understand this [halting the show] will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year."

The BBC does not own the race track at Dunsfold Aerodrome and so it has no authority over any development that takes place there, but the Top Gear team has been assured the current work poses no immediate risk to production, should it resume.

The Aerodrome has served as a primary filming location for Top Gear since 2002, while the current presenting team of Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris formed in 2019.

