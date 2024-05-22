The first episode will see the formidable host and his subservient underling dive into "whether there is any point to the seemingly pointless tasks", with reference to some hits from the archive to illustrate their points.

You can expect to revisit old tasks featuring the likes of Guz Khan, Ed Gamble, Jo Brand, Paul Chowdhry and Morgana Robinson, with some former contestants to be interviewed about their time on the programme.

Taskmasterclass will come just one week after the current 17th season, which has seen Joanne McNally, John Robins, Nick Mohammed, Sophie Willan and Steve Pemberton step up to take on a myriad of challenges.

Rumours are swirling about who could take part in the following season, which has already been filmed, with the confirmed line-up to be detailed later this summer.

Taskmaster's future on Channel 4 is secure until at least 2026, with the franchise currently expanding into video games with a VR experience and children's programming with Junior Taskmaster.

The latter project responds to the all-ages appeal of the show – previously served by censored version Taskmaster Bleeped – and sees Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak step into the roles of the titular overlord and their assistant.

Both are former contestants – competing in 2019 and 2021 respectively – and so can bring that personal experience to the upcoming project, which does not yet have a release date.

Taskmaster is available to stream on Channel 4.

