Sophie Willan is one of those looking to claim the accolade, but even if she doesn't win, she's a safe bet to be one of the breakout stars of the season.

So, if you're enjoying her Taskmaster stint, here's what Willan has been in before and where you can check out more of her work.

Who is Sophie Willan on Taskmaster?

Sophie Willan is a comedian, actress and writer from Bolton.

She first became known to comedy fans when she brought her 2016 stand-up show On Record to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The set, which saw her reading social worker reports about her early years growing up in and out of the care system, led to a nationwide tour, while her follow-up 2017 show Branded was similarly critically lauded and sold out across the UK.

What has Sophie Willan been in?

After the success of her stand-up, BBC Radio 4 commissioned Sophie Willan's Guide to Normality, a four-part series that saw Willan question what exactly constitutes 'normal'.

Which brings us to Alma's Not Normal – the fantastic BBC Two sitcom Willan is best known for creating, writing and starring in, which aired its first episode in 2020 before a full season was released the following year. A second season is on its way.

She picked up the BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance in 2022 for her role as Alma Nuthall, coming out on top in a category that also included former Taskmaster favourites Rose Matafeo and Aisling Bea.

Willan has also appeared in Still Open All Hours and Christmas TV film Click & Collect, while she made the move to more dramatic roles by playing Maeve in the BBC's second season of prison series Time last year.

And if you recognise her voice, that's likely because Willan served as the voiceover on Channel 4's reality show The Circle.

Is Sophie Willan on X or Instagram?

No, Sophie Willan is not on X – but she is on Instagram. You can follow her on @sophiewillan.

