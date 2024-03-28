Like all seasons before, Alex Horne and Greg Davies will be watching the celebrities take on a string of bizarre challenges, all for the entertainment of themselves and viewers alike.

But who are the celebrities and are they ready for the challenge? Here's everything you need to know.

Joanne McNally

Joanne McNally. Channel 4 / Simon Webb

Joanne McNally is a stand-up comedian and actress whose career kickstarted after being spotted by PJ Gallagher during her stage show, Singlehood. It was from there, she supported Gallagher on his Concussion tour and was then signed by a comedy agency.

Since then, McNally has appeared on So You Think You're Funny, The Big Fat Quiz of Everything and co-presented Joanne & Vogue's Sex Drive with Vogue Williams in a one-off special on E4.

Some viewers may also recognise her from the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts with Vogue Williams.

John Robins

John Robins. Channel 4 / Simon Webb

Another comedian joining the group is John Robins, who rose to notoriety after reaching the semi-finals of the So You Think You're Funny competition at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2005.

Since then, Robins has appeared on The Russell Howard Show, The Jon Richardson Show and Mock the Week. As well as a comedian, Robins is a well-known radio presenter and in 2014 he began hosting the Elis James and John Robins show on Radio X.

After five years, the Elis James and John Robins show came to an end and announced that they would be hosting a new show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Nick Mohammed

Nick Mohammed. Channel 4 / Simon Webb

Nick Mohammed, better known for his character Mr Swallow, is the third famous face taking part on Taskmaster this year.

Known for his work on stage and on screen for over a decade, Mohammed has featured on the likes of Miranda, Drifters and, more recently, Ted Lasso, in which he portrayed Nate the Great (at times) on Apple TV+.

Some of his other works include creating the Sky One series Intelligence, as well as voicing the role of Piglet in Disney's Christopher Robin. As well as Taskmaster, viewers can get more Nick Mohammed content in the new Disney Plus series, Renegade Nell.

Steve Pemberton

Steve Pemberton. Channel 4 / Simon Webb

Steve Pemberton needs no introduction, having been a staple on TV screens for just under 30 years. Just some of Pemberton's notable work includes Inside No. 9, Happy Valley and Doctor Who.

His other roles include Mick Garvey in Benidorm, Rufus Drumknott in Terry Pratchett's Going Postal and Georgia Pillson in an adaptation of EF Benson's Mapp and Lucia.

Sophie Willan

Sophie Willan. Channel 4 / Simon Webb

Sophie Willan is a multi-award winning actress and comedian, who began her career in theatre.

Willan has had multiple television roles and has been a part of Still Open All Hours, Class Dismissed and Alma's Not Normal. Many will also recognise her voice as narrator of Channel 4's The Circle.

In recent years, Willan starred as Maeve in the second series of BBC One's Time.

Taskmaster series 17 airs weekly from 9pm on Thursday 28th March 2024. Previous seasons of Taskmaster are available to watch on Channel 4.

