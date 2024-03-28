One of this year's plucky contenders is John Robins, who is an established name in the world of stand-up and radio, although may be less well known to TV fans.

So read on to find out everything you need to know about John Robins, and where you might have seen (or heard) him before.

Who is John Robins on Taskmaster?

John Robins is a stand-up comic, radio presenter and podcaster, who has been performing comedy for nearly 20 years.

He competed in the So You Think You're Funny competition for new and emerging talent at the 2005 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and has gone on to become a regular at the Scottish comedy festival.

In 2017, he won the Edinburgh Comedy Awards' top prize of Best Comedy Show – shared with Hannah Gadsby's Nanette – for his brilliant show The Darkness of Robins, a candid reflection on the breakdown of his long-term relationship with fellow stand-up and former Taskmaster contestant Sara Pascoe.

The Darkness of Robins was later released on Netflix, although it is not currently available to stream in the UK.

What has John Robins been in before?

John Robins on Taskmaster. Avalon / Channel 4

Robins is perhaps best known for his radio work with Elis James. The pair had a hugely popular show on XFM (the previous name of Radio X), which ran for more than five years.

In 2019, Robins and James made the move to BBC Radio 5 Live, while they host BBC Sounds podcast How Do You Cope? too.

Robins also launched the BBC Sounds podcast Moon Under Water, about guests' perfect pub, although he departed last year.

He is good friends with none other than Alex Horne, and the pair have a YouTube series together called Bad Golf, where they play golf. Badly.

In terms of his TV work, Robins hosted the 2018 game show Beat the Internet on Dave, while he has also appeared on Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Pointless and University Challenge.

Is John Robins on X or Instagram?

He is! You can follow Robins on X (formerly Twitter) at @nomadicrevery, while his Instagram account is @nomadic_revery.

If you're wondering why he has that handle, Nomadic Revery was the name of the comedy show he performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2010.

