And regardless of how well he does, he's already secured his place in the Taskmaster history books for his incredible outfit during the pre-recorded tasks – dressing up in full Dracula costume and make-up.

So if you're wondering what else Mohammed has been in, read on for a full ac-Count (sorry).

Who is Nick Mohammed on Taskmaster?

Nick Mohammed is an actor and comedian, who has starred in a number of TV series, films and stage shows.

While studying for a PhD in geology, Mohammed first got involved in comedy by joining the Cambridge Footlights – following in the footsteps of many of the country's leading performers, including Taskmaster alumni like Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, Hugh Dennis, Tim Key and Alex Horne himself.

He continued gigging in the evenings while temping at Morgan Stanley in the daytime, and made the full-time move to acting when he landed a role in the Billy Goat episode of 2008 BBC anthology series Fairy Tales.

What has Nick Mohammed been in before?

Nick Mohammed on Taskmaster. Avalon / Channel 4

Mohammed is best known to viewers around the world for his role as Nate in Apple TV+'s runaway hit Ted Lasso. It's a part that has seen him nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and winning the prestigious Screen Actors Guild Award.

He also wrote Sky sitcom Intelligence, starring opposite Friends actor David Schwimmer, and was a regular in CBBC series Sorry, I've Got No Head and Hank Zipzer.

He can currently be seen in the new Sally Wainwright Disney Plus fantasy Renegade Nell, playing Billy Blind – the spirit who helps Nell realise her destiny.

You might also recognise Mohammed from guest roles in a host of comedies, including Stath Lets Flats, Miranda, Fresh Meat, Mandy and the Inside No. 9 episode Simon Says (working with a certain Steve Pemberton).

In addition, Mohammed has had a number of BBC Radio 4 shows and appeared on the big screen in The Martian, Bridget Jones's Baby and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, among others.

Mohammed will also be familiar to viewers for his cult comedy alter ego Mr Swallow – the self-proclaimed "famous athlete, singer and orphan" who has toured the UK and popped up in everything from 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown to the BAFTA Film Awards.

His 2014 Edinburgh Festival Fringe show Mr Swallow – The Musical saw the character starring in a fictional version of the Dracula story, and the production ran in the West End the following year. So Taskmaster isn't the first time Mohammed has channelled the iconic vampire.

Is Nick Mohammed on X or Instagram?

He is! You can follow him on X at @nickmohammed and on Instagram at @nickmohammedy.

We'd especially recommend following him if you're into Taskmaster spoilers – he revealed his involvement in the new season on X (formerly Twitter) after this year's New Year Treat episode. The only problem is it wasn't officially announced until after Champion of Champions 3 two weeks later...

Joking about the mix-up when the line-up was confirmed, he wrote on Instagram: "Some of you might know this already (can’t think why ????) LET BATTLE COMMENCE!"

