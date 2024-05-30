Who won Taskmaster season 17? Winner revealed after grand final
There's a new champion in town!
The mighty Taskmaster, Greg Davies, awarded one lucky comedian the golden head trophy in tonight's season 17 grand final.
The final episode saw this year's line-up Joanne McNally, John Robins, Nick Mohammed, Sophie Willan and Steve Pemberton, tasked with bringing in "the thing that gives the most hope for the future of the human race".
A tough feat for some, and five points were to be awarded to the comedian who could do just that – Willan went down the AI route and brought in a little robot to remind those "there is hope on the way", while Mohammed brought "the concept of fate" and wrote down his final score of the whole series to give to Greg.
Robins only saw one solution and that was, in fact, Kathy Burke. As for McNally and Pemberton, they brought a "basic bitch starter pack" and nothing respectively.
As the episode came to an end, all was revealed!
After a long battle to make it to the top of the leaderboard, John Robins emerged as the winner, with 192 points!
Mohammed found himself in last place with 131 points. The comedian had previously guessed his final score to be 131 exactly, which received applause from the audience.
Further up the table in fourth, scoring a total of 144, was Sophie Willan. In third place with 153 points was Steve Pemberton, while higher up on the leaderboard, with 171 points, was Joanne McNally.
Following the episode, the Taskmaster season 18 line-up was confirmed – with Andy Zaltzman, Babatunde Aléshé, Emma Sidi, Jack Dee and Rosie Jones taking on Little Alex Horne's tasks later this year.
Watch our video preview of the Taskmaster season 18 cast:
Previous seasons of Taskmaster are available to stream on Channel 4.
