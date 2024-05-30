A tough feat for some, and five points were to be awarded to the comedian who could do just that – Willan went down the AI route and brought in a little robot to remind those "there is hope on the way", while Mohammed brought "the concept of fate" and wrote down his final score of the whole series to give to Greg.

Robins only saw one solution and that was, in fact, Kathy Burke. As for McNally and Pemberton, they brought a "basic bitch starter pack" and nothing respectively.

As the episode came to an end, all was revealed!

More like this

After a long battle to make it to the top of the leaderboard, John Robins emerged as the winner, with 192 points!

John Robins on Taskmaster. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Mohammed found himself in last place with 131 points. The comedian had previously guessed his final score to be 131 exactly, which received applause from the audience.

Further up the table in fourth, scoring a total of 144, was Sophie Willan. In third place with 153 points was Steve Pemberton, while higher up on the leaderboard, with 171 points, was Joanne McNally.

Following the episode, the Taskmaster season 18 line-up was confirmed – with Andy Zaltzman, Babatunde Aléshé, Emma Sidi, Jack Dee and Rosie Jones taking on Little Alex Horne's tasks later this year.

Watch our video preview of the Taskmaster season 18 cast:

Read more:

Previous seasons of Taskmaster are available to stream on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.