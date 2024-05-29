This brand-new interactive adventure is coming to London in September with a series of real-life tasks to struggle through.

Contestants will compete against each other in familiar locations, including the Taskmaster lab, living room, and shed, all before taking part in a final studio-theatre showdown where one player will emerge with the win.

There will be two unique gameplay experiences to choose from: Melon Buffet and Absolute Casserole, each containing different tasks and challenges. Plus you can count on a series of not-so helpful videos from Little Alex Horne himself.

In the announcement for the experience, here's what the Taskmaster's faithful assistant had to say: "Do you want to compete in ludicrous tasks, just like your favourite comedians? Of course you do!"

Visitors will also be able to take a wander through the Taskmaster museum, drink at the Caravan Bar (beware the Bin Juice cocktail!) and take photos with the iconic cow.

Tickets for the experience go on sale in June, but for now, here's everything you need to know.

When and where is Taskmaster: The Live Experience?

Taskmaster: The Live Experience will run from 18th September 2024 to 25th January 2025.

The experience can be found at London's Dock X, a short walk from Canada Water and Surrey Quays train stations (on the Jubilee line and Overground). It’s a fully accessible location with a step-free entrance and accessible bathroom facilities.

How to get tickets to Taskmaster: The Live Experience

Due to huge levels of demand, tickets for Taskmaster: The Live Experience will first be allocated via a ballot. You can sign up for the ballot now through the official mailing list, or you will automatically entered if you are already on the live experience mailing list.

The ballot will be drawn at 10am on 19th June, and a general sale will go live on 21st June.

