The stand-up comic and actor told RadioTimes.com that, several years on from its debut, the shadow of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's acclaimed comedy-drama still looms large in commissioner's minds.

While she's quick to acknowledge that Fleabag is "an absolutely fantastic show", it's not what she had in mind for her own foray into television, which she describes as closer to The Vicar of Dibley in style and spirit.

Adams explained: "The commissioners have been taking comedians who have really personal stories and then expanding on them. And there's been some brilliant examples of that over the last five years. [But] there's this implication that all of us have got to create our Fleabags.

"There's this whole thing at the moment that, when Fleabag did as well as it did – it's an absolutely fantastic show – but it did so well that we go to all these meetings as writers and performers, and everyone wants us to create the new Fleabag. But that show's already been made."

Rather than focus on one personal story of her own, Adams and her Ruby Speaking co-creators Abigail Wilson and Lucy Lumsden sought to depict a wide variety of life experiences through a larger ensemble cast.

In order to do this authentically, the roster has tapped established names like Katherine Kelly (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and total newcomers such as Daniel Hiscox, who was discovered while working as a care assistant.

Jayde Adams stars in Ruby Speaking. Yellow Door Productions/ITVX

"I'm a comedian because I fell into it by mistake but I've lived a life," continued Adams. "I've worked in so many different jobs that I think are more relatable to an audience than just tapping into, say, a personal story of mental health or a personal experience of grief.

"And actually, what we've been able to do with this ensemble is speak about all different types of experiences, which I think makes a more relatable show – and also is very reminiscent of all the shows I watched when I was growing up."

A particular influence is the classic Dawn French/Richard Curtis sitcom The Vicar of Dibley, which she praises for its handlings of stories involving loneliness, heartbreak and identity.

Adams added: "Creating something joyful like that, but burying all of these issues that are prevalent was also really important [for Ruby Speaking]."

