After recent releases like Changing Ends , Count Abdulla and Significant Other , there's a new comedy series joining the ranks – Ruby Speaking.

In the mood for a new comedy series to get stuck into? Well, it looks as though ITVX is cementing itself as the place to go for quality comedy series at the moment.

The new six-part series will be available to watch in full on ITVX from Thursday 22nd June 2023 and explores the downright hilarious life of Ruby (played by (Jayde Adams) as she navigates being newly single, her Bristol call centre job and her generally chaotic life.

It's being led by comedian Adams, who many will recognise for her numerous comedy shows and features, with one of her most recent TV appearances being on 2022's Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered with Karen Hauer.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about the new ITVX comedy series.

The new six-part comedy series will be available to watch on ITV's streaming service ITVX from Thursday 22nd June. It'll be released as a boxset and will likely air on the linear channels some time in the future, as is the case with other ITV titles.

Ruby Speaking cast

The cast of Ruby Speaking on ITVX. ITV ITV/Yellow Door Productions

Alongside Jayde Adams in the title role, the cast also includes Katherine Kelly (Coronation Street, Innocent) as Vicki, Sam Swainsbury (Mum) as Mark, Joe Sims (Broadchurch) as Tom, Jamal Franklin (White Noise) as Cameron, Nicky Goldie (Call the Midwife) as Donna, Amy-Leigh Hickman (You) as Ellie, Dan Hiscox as Craig and Kiera Lester (Chloe) as Melons.

The full cast list for Ruby Speaking is as follows.

Jayde Adams as Ruby

Joe Sims as Tom

Katherine Kelly as Vicky

Sam Swainsbury as Mark

Jamal Franklin as Cameron

Nicky Goldie as Donna

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Ellie

Dan Hiscox as Craig

Kiera Lester as Melons

Ruby Speaking plot

The comedy is set to focus on the chaos of Ruby's life – what more could you want from your TV schedules right now?

According to the synopsis: "Newly-single Ruby (Jayde Adams) is a fun and irreverent member of the customer service team at the Bristol call centre of Hellocom. The life and soul of her workplace, Ruby struggles to read from the prepared script that work and life have foisted upon her, choosing instead to walk her own chaotic path.

"Comedy Ruby Speaking follows Ruby and her ragtag bunch of colleagues at the Hellocom call centre as they live, love, laugh and enter a choir competition they have no business being in."

Is there a trailer for Ruby Speaking?

There isn't yet! But have no fear, we'll be sure to update this article if and when one gets released.

Ruby Speaking will premiere on ITVX on Thursday 22nd June 2023.

