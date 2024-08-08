Created by the minds behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland, the show chronicled the antics of Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) after they inherit an extraordinary haunted manor house.

Following a near-death experience, Alison gains the ability to see the ghosts inhabiting their home, leading to some unlikely friendships and tragic stories emerging over the five-season run.

Below, we've hand-picked our 10 favourite episodes of Ghosts, any of which should provide a satisfying return to Button House – but what's your own top pick?

10. Last Resort

Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

While the decision to have two consecutive and conflicting Ghosts finales didn't really pay off, Last Resort stands out as a far stronger attempt at saying farewell to the sitcom. The episode sees Alison and Mike weighing up whether or not to sell Button House to a property developer seeking to turn it into a golf resort and spa.

Cue the ghosts panicking as they attempt to convince their sole mortal friend to stay with them. They look poised to succeed until a startling revelation emerges that rewards longtime viewers of the show and paves the way for one of its most emotional moments. Remind me again why this couldn't have been the ending?

9. Part of the Family

Jessica Knappett stars in Ghosts. BBC

Part of the Family stands out in the memory as the culmination of a serialised storyline that offered rare insight into Alison's apparent lack of a family – and her feelings about it. It's also the final appearance of Jessica Knappett as Lucy, who suddenly appears in Alison's life claiming to be her long-lost half-sister. But the ghosts of Button House aren't convinced.

Things build to a high-stakes final act as Alison considers signing over a considerable chunk of her and Mike's life savings to Lucy, while the ghosts inch closer to the truth. Part of the Family has it all, really. The usual rapid-fire jokes are here, but so is a plot with dramatic undertones that ends on a bittersweet note – the kind that Ghosts routinely does so well.

8. Bump in the Night

While it's Alison's curse/blessing (delete as appropriate) to be in near-constant communication with the ghosts of Button House, it's less often that we get to see Mike have any interaction with the group. Bump in the Night is one of the few occasions where the apparitions are desperate to get his attention, if only to prevent an attempted burglary of their stately home.

Alison is on a night out as the scheme gets under way, meaning the ghosts have to find ingenious ways to get the attention of her sleeping husband (who lacks the ability to see them). Once they do, it's down to Mike to rise to the occasion and heroically stop the intruders – but he may find further assistance from a surprising place.

Probably the most fun burglary story since Home Alone.

7. Pineapple Day

Lolly Adefope plays Kitty in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

While some of the ghosts have a fairly obvious cause of death (we're looking at you, Pat), Kitty was one of the more mysterious figures due to having no obvious wounds on her person and only a vague memory of her own demise. Finally, in Pineapple Day, we learned the shocking truth of what unfolded during the Georgian noblewoman's final hours as a mortal.

Lolly Adefope is certainly a standout in the Ghosts cast, so it's great to see her character at the centre of an intriguing mystery – albeit, one that viewers will stand no chance of solving. Yes, while our attention is immediately drawn to Kitty's cruel adoptive sister or the scheming attendees of a party in her family home, the real answer is far stranger than most fans had ever imagined.

If you know the secret, check out our interview with Ghosts co-creator Mathew Baynton on how the idea came about.

6. Perfect Day

One of the many ideas that Alison and Mike consider while trying to wring money out of their dilapidated home is turning it into a wedding venue. Alas, Button House only sees one nuptials during the series, but it's a doozy, enlisting guest stars Isabella Laughland (Foundation) and Bronwyn James (Lockwood & Co) as brides Clare and Sam.

The day isn't just an important moment in their story, however, as Fanny is forced to face her own prejudices and traumatic past after learning, at the last moment, that the wedding is for a same-sex couple. Meanwhile, Alison reflects on her relationship with Mike as she attempts to calm spiking nerves on the big day.

This is Ghosts, after all, so we wouldn't be spoiling anything to say that things come to a heartwarming conclusion.

5. Carpe Diem

Ben Willbond stars in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Two of the biggest questions that loomed over Ghosts during its five-season run were: How did The Captain die? And will he ever understand or acknowledge who he really is? The latter refers to the character's sexual identity, which is strongly implied to be gay in prior episodes through the regular use of double entendres and visual gags.

Both of these hot topics are addressed in season 5 episode Carpe Diem, which flings us unexpectedly into a post-war flashback as the ghosts wrestle with Robin's theory that one of them will soon move on to the next stage of the afterlife. The belated reveal was certainly worth the wait, gifting closure to one of the show's most popular characters after decades of internal strife.

Laurence Rickard spoke to RadioTimes.com about co-writing the episode.

4. Fools

Charlotte Ritchie stars in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Fools is the beginning of the end for Ghosts, setting events in motion that would continue to be a key focus throughout the final season – including the two finales. But the episode is not ranked this high for its story relevance, but rather for the pure chaos of its script, which is truly a joy to watch unfold.

Alison seeks revenge on the ghosts for an April Fools' prank, but has only a short time left to lure each of them into a personalised trap. She teams up with Sir Humphrey Bone to devise a series of schemes, including a brutal ruse for Thomas that must be seen to be believed (Charlotte Ritchie spoke to us about the twist).

It's always fun to see Alison get one step ahead of the ghosts instead of playing catch-up, with Ritchie giving one of her strongest performances on the show. But Jim Howick's Pat proves the standout of this episode, taking on a somewhat sinister edge as his hubris consumes him.

3. The Thomas Thorne Affair

Mathew Baynton in Ghosts. Mark Johnson/BBC

We've always known Thomas Thorne to be a hopeless romantic (with emphasis on 'hopeless'), but this origin episode exposed a sadder side to the character that went some way towards explaining his (still inappropriate) behaviour. Whisking us back to the early 1800s, we see how agonisingly close he came to true love and the treacherous scheme that brought him down.

The Thomas Thorne Affair also puts the Rashomon effect to good use, exploring events on Thomas's death day from the perspectives of several Button House favourites. This leads to some sharp comedy moments, with each member of the ghostly gang having their own distinct recollection of the events, told with their usual linguistic quirks.

2. Gone Gone

Katy Wix plays Mary in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

Perhaps the most talked-about Ghosts episode of all time, Gone Gone provides an abrupt exit for witch trial victim Mary, who is "sucked off" to the next stage of the afterlife without warning on a random day. While it's a shame to see comedy legend Katy Wix bow out of the show early, it's hard to imagine a stronger note to end on.

Indeed, Gone Gone was highly praised as not only a fitting send-off for a beloved character, but a moving exploration of the feelings of shock and grief that some viewers may have personally experienced after suddenly losing a loved one. The incident reminds the Button House residents that, in spite of all their bickering, they are a family and never wish to say goodbye.

1. It's Behind You

The cast of Ghosts Christmas special 2022.

It's another tear-jerker, I'm afraid! Our all-time favourite episode of Ghosts has got to be It's Behind You. This 2022 Christmas special sees Alison prepare thoughtful gifts for each and every one of her late pals, but Pat's offering is extra special. She has remastered old home videos of the scoutmaster with his family – but it isn't the hit that she expects it to be.

Instead, Pat is left distressed by the impression that his loved ones regarded him as a joke. It knocks him into a downward spiral of self-reflection, with his fellow ghosts rallying around to pull him out of it. But it's Alison who ultimately brings Pat to his senses in a scene which – in this fan's opinion – is the single most emotional moment in the entire show.

Fortunately, a fun surprise awaits you after the crying stops, cementing this as a festive special you'll want to incorporate into your Christmas schedule for years to come.

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

