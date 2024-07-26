10 shows to watch after Ghosts - and fill the Button House-shaped hole in your life

But what might help fill the Button House-shaped hole in our lives?

1. Yonderland (2013-2016)

Mathew Baynton, Martha Howe-Douglas and Ben Willbond. Matt Frost/Sky/Working Title Productions

Between Horrible Histories and Ghosts, the self-styled "Six Idiots" created this vastly underrated fantasy sitcom for Sky. It follows a bored stay-at-home mum (Martha Howe-Douglas) who is informed by an elf (Mathew Baynton) that she’s the "chosen one", destined to save a magical world which can be accessed via a portal in her kitchen cupboard.

The rest of the gang play multiple supporting roles, with Simon Farnaby having a ball as both chief villain Negatus and an Elder of the realm who’s obsessed with "casting off these cumbersome robes" and getting naked. Shades of trouserless Tory MP Julian. Look out for Stephen Fry as the mysterious Cuddly Dick. Giddy, inventive fun.

Watch it on: Sky or NOW

2. Being Human (2009-2013)

Russell Tovey, Aidan Turner and Lenora Crichlow. BBC

A supernatural houseshare, you say? The much-loved comedy-drama, created by Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse, portrays a spooky surrogate family. Vampire Aidan Turner, werewolf Russell Tovey and ghost Lenora Crichlow are thrown together in a grungy Bristol gaff. As the trio try to live a normal existence, they're threatened with exposure or by more evil members of their communities.

The original stars were on the rise and eventually departed, to be replaced by now-familiar faces such as Michael Socha, Damien Moloney and Sinéad Keenan. It became an early breakout hit for BBC Three, hugely popular on iPlayer and an undisputed cult classic.

Watch it on: ITVX

3. Ghosts US (2019-present)

Devan Chandler, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock and Roman Zaragoza. CBS Broadcasting Inc/Bertrand Calmeau

If you’re missing the British original, why not give the surprisingly decent CBS remake a whirl? It’s both subtly different and reassuringly similar. Alison and Mike are now married New Yorkers Sam and Jay, who inherit a crumbling country mansion from her great-aunt.

The ghosts are tweaked too. Robin the caveman becomes Thor the Viking, while a '60s hippy, an indigenous tribesman and a Prohibition-era lounge singer replace Kitty, Thomas and headless Humphrey. The humour is slightly softer and soppier. It proved such a hit that it was swiftly recommissioned and is already on its third season, with a fourth due this autumn.

Watch it on: BBC Three or iPlayer

4. The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (2024)

Duayne Boachie and Noel Fielding. Apple TV+

If you enjoy ye olde daftness of Horrible Histories and the flashbacks on Ghosts, you’ll love this period sitcom. Noel Fielding stars as 18th-century England’s most infamous highwayman, who leads the criminal Essex Gang while trying to evade thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville).

A host of comedy favourites pop up in supporting roles, including (deep breath) Dolly Wells, Mark Heap, Marc Wootton, Ellie White, Guz Khan, Jessica Hynes, Connor Swindells, Diane Morgan, Joe Wilkinson, Tamsin Greig, Asim Chaudhry, Greg Davies and, yes, a certain Simon Farnaby. Stand and deliver, indeed.

Watch it on: Apple TV+

5. Miracle Workers (2019-2023)

Daniel Radcliffe. TM & © 2022 Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc. A WarnerMedia Company

Lolly 'Kitty from Ghosts' Adefope joins forces with Daniel Radcliffe in this quirky high-concept sitcom. Following the low-level angels at Heaven Inc responsible for handling humanity's prayers and starring Steve Buscemi as a bored God, it begins as an offbeat romcom in which our celestial heroes can only avert the end of the world by getting two socially awkward earthlings to kiss. It’s actually an anthology comedy, with each of the four seasons transposing the same cast into different settings. A hidden gem.

Watch it on: Sky or NOW

6. The Wrong Mans (2013-2014)

James Corden and Mathew Baynton. BBC

Mathew 'Thomas the romantic poet' Baynton co-created and co-starred with fellow Gavin & Stacey alumnus James Corden in this unjustly forgotten comedy thriller.

After a Berkshire County Council worker answers a ringing mobile phone found at the site of a spectacular car crash, he and his bumbling colleague accidentally become entangled in a far-reaching criminal conspiracy. Is this the mismatched duo’s chance to become heroes? Slick direction and fizzing chemistry between the leads make this darkly comic caper a treat.

Watch it on: BBC iPlayer

7. What We Do in the Shadows (2019-present)

Natasia Demetriou.

Another creepy houseshare comedy. Jemaine Clement created this deliciously daft horror mockumentary about vampire roommates in present-day New York. Based on the cult film of the same name by Clement and Taika Waititi, it mines mirth from the centuries-old characters clashing with the modern world, rather like Ghosts.

The cast is led by UK talents Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou and Matt Berry. All manner of US comic talent pops up for cameos, alongside Hollywood A-listers like Tilda Swinton and Mark Hamill. It soon airs its sixth and final season, so now is the perfect time to sink your teeth in. A hat-trick of Emmy nominations can’t be wrong.

Watch it on: BBC iPlayer or Disney+

8. Fresh Meat (2011-2016)

Joe Thomas, Zawe Ashton, Kimberley Nixon, Greg McHugh, Charlotte Ritchie and Jack Whitehall. Channel 4

Another series where Charlotte Ritchie is saddled with some eccentric housemates - although at least this posse are still alive. After Peep Show (and before Armstrong went supernova with Succession), writers Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong created this superlative student comedy-drama.

After applying late to the fictional Manchester Medlock University, Ritchie’s insecure Oregon is shoved into off-campus lodgings with Sloaney bantersaurus Jack Whitehall, hedonistic rebel Zawe Ashton, socially inept Greg McHugh, ladette Kimberley Nixon and pretentious Joe Thomas. They bicker, bond and create gag-packed, sharply-observed magic.

Watch it on: channel4.com or Netflix

9. The Good Place (2016-2020)

Kristen Bell as Eleanor, William Jackson Harper as Chidi and Ted Danson as Michael. Colleen Hayes/NBC

Like Ghosts, a sitcom about the afterlife - albeit a glossier, higher-concept Hollywood one with no "sucking off". After her death, pharmaceutical sales rep Kristen Bell is welcomed to a Heaven-like utopia by its architect Ted Danson as reward for her moral life. But wait, was she sent there by mistake?

Created by Michael Schur of The US Office and Parks & Rec pedigree, the NBC hit is a fantasy charmer with clever ethical philosophy themes and some truly gasp-inducing plot twists.

Watch it on: Netflix

10. Stath Lets Flats (2018-2021)

Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Al Roberts, Jimmy Roussounis, Christos Stergioglou, Ellie White, Jamie Demetriou, Katy Wix and Natasia Demetriou. Channel 4

There’s not one but two Button House alumni in Jamie Demetriou’s BAFTA-winning comic masterpiece. Katy 'Mary' Wix is stroppily competent Carol, while Kiell 'Mike' Smith-Bynoe is office cynic Dean. Both are long-suffering colleagues of the bungling Greek-Cypriot letting agent who only holds down a job because his dad owns the company.

Over three seasons, the endearingly daft ensemble sitcom built into an utter joy with an unexpectedly poignant undertow. Like the man himself says, it’s "the best thing since life’s bread".

Watch it on: channel4.com or Netflix

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Taskmaster is available to stream on Channel 4.

