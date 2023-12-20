Their number includes Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) – who represent traditional depictions of the gothic monster – and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), a more contemporary "energy vampire".

The group is often joined by Nandor's familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who himself became partially vampiric in a recent storyline. Kristen Schaal joined the main cast in season 5, portraying a character known simply as The Guide.

The ensemble will be bowing out after What We Do in the Shadows season 6 arrives – likely to be next year – capping off a remarkably successful run.

While it often proves difficult to adapt a film for television (or vice versa), FX's mockumentary series stands out as one of the rare exceptions, racking up 21 Emmy nominations over its run, alongside a large number of glowing reviews.

News of the show's impending finale may not come as a surprise to some fans, with Matt Berry telling RadioTimes.com in May that he "might be getting a bit old" to play his character on account of the "harnesses and stunts" involved.

He added: "But, you know, I’m supposed to be undead, so the rules don’t apply, do they?"

What We Do in the Shadows seasons 1 to 3 aired on BBC Two and iPlayer in the UK, while seasons 4 and 5 are currently exclusive to Disney Plus on these shores.

