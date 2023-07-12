Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: Full list of nominees
Roll out the red carpet – the Emmy nominations are in for this year's ceremony.
Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus lead the charge for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards 2023.
The drama series Succession picked up a whopping 27 nominations including Best Drama series and a sweep of acting nods for its final season - with its dramatic ending.
Meanwhile, the HBO sci-fi series and video game adaptation The Last of Us claimed 24 nods, including for leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.
Elsewhere, the Sicilian-set edition of The White Lotus claimed a mammoth 23 nominations, with much of the ensemble cast receiving acting nods.
The 2023 ceremony is currently set to air live on 18th September 2023.
Read on for the full list of 2023 Emmy nominations.
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef
- DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenny Ortega, Wednesday
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Ali Wong, Beef
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon-Moss Bacharach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hiam Abbass, Succession
- Cherry Jones, Succession
- Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
- Anna Torv, The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter, Succession
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light, Poker Face
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt, The Bear
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
