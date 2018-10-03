Where can I watch The Good Place?

All four seasons are on Netflix in the UK.

You can also buy the DVD box set or find episodes on iTunes.

What is The Good Place about?

The Good Place focuses on Eleanor Shellstrop, played by Kristen Bell, who is run over by a truck and wakes up in a secular version of heaven, known as ‘The Good Place’. She believes that she is there mistakenly, and so tries to hide her bad behaviour so that she isn’t sent away to 'The Bad Place'. What follows is a comedy adventure that asks a fundamental question: what does it mean to be good?

How many seasons and episodes of The Good Place are there?

There are four seasons in total. The fourth and final season takes the show's run up to 53 episodes total.

Who's in the cast of The Good Place?

The cast of The Good Place (Netflix, NBC, HF)

The main cast are Veronica Mars actress Kristen Bell who plays Eleanor Shellstrop, William Jackson Harper who stars as the philosophy professor Chidi Anagonya, and British radio presenter and body positivity activist Jameela Jamil plays Tahani Al-Jamil.

D'Arcy Carden plays the artificially intelligent humanoid (not a robot) Janet, and Manny Jacinto plays dim-witted Jason Mendoza. (Jacinto will appear n the upcoming feature film Top Gun: Maverick).

Finally, Ted Danson from Cheers and Curb Your Enthusiasm plays Michael the architect.

Where is The Good Place filmed?

The series is filmed in Universal Studios, Hollywood.

The exteriors of the village of the afterlife (that's a phrase I bet you've never heard before) were filmed in the Little Europe backlot.

