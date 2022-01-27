Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive chat for The Big RT Interview, the comedian and creator of the Channel 4 comedy said that he wants to "let things breathe" following the show's third season.

Jamie Demetriou has revealed that the future of Stath Lets Flats is currently undecided, adding that he'll be taking a "pause" from the sitcom "at the very least".

"I'm really just living in the moment that's like I've completed a very kind of rocky 14 months of making stuff and I don't feel like it's important to make decisions like that so soon," he said while promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ comedy The Afterparty.

"I really want to kind of let things breathe and work out as and when things feel like they're right to do and if inspiration strikes or if it doesn't.

"I'm not putting a date on anything or a kind of definite decision on anything and that's actually just a truthful answer. I'm not being political," he continued. "I'm really excited to just allow my career to kind of go in the direction that feels right at any given time.

"You know, I have been working on Stath for a decade. I think it's good for me to at the very least pause. I don't know about putting a full stop but there's definitely going to be a comma. It just depends on how big that comma is, you know."

BAFTA-winning Demetriou's next project is The Afterparty – a murder mystery comedy from 21 Jump Street's Christopher Miller starring the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco, Ike Barinholtz and John Early.

The Big RT Interview with Jamie Demetriou will be available to read on RadioTimes.com this Friday.

The Afterparty premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 28th January – find out how to sign up for Apple TV+ here. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.