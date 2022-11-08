The Harry Potter actor plays the corpse of Manny in the 2016 film from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who befriends Paul Dano's Hank, a suicidal man stranded on an island. Hank has to convince the corpse that life is worth living in order to bring him back to life.

Radcliffe was appearing on Radio Times' View From My Sofa podcast when he described the film as his favourite project of his career so far.

Grouping Swiss Army Man with his anthology series Miracle Workers and his latest project Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the star said that while on the surface they could be described as "bizarre" and "sort of stupid", these works have a deeper layer that's "kind", "earnest" and "heartfelt", which he added is a running theme of his work since Harry Potter.

"There's sort of like a theme with Swiss Army Man and Weird and the show Miracle Workers that I do, which is that they're bizarre and sort of stupid and gross and weird, but also incredibly earnest and sweet and kind," Radcliffe explained.

"That's really the the the tone I like to try and operate in, and with Swiss Army Man particularly, you know, you can only be as insane and stupid as the Daniels, who the directors are, if you are also as brilliantly intelligent and smart and insightful as they are.

Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al' in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Roku/Twitter

"If the whole film had just been a farting corpse, I probably wouldn't have done it. It's a fun premise, but it's not a movie. But, you know, watching how they turn it into something genuinely moving and funny and heartfelt, I wanted to be a part of this. This is incredible writing."

Radcliffe's most recent work sees him star as hit comedy singer 'Weird Al' in biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which chronicles the start of his music career, how he got his stage name and the start of his relationship with Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood. The synopsis describes the film as the "unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time".

More like this

Radcliffe spoke to Radio Times journalist Kelly-Anne Taylor about handling fame, learning the ropes from the greatest British cast of all time and deciding to play the accordion in the latest episode of the View From My Sofa podcast.

Visit our Film hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.