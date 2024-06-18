While the last we saw of the series was its 2023 Christmas special, the joy continues in the new book release which has been collated and written by the show’s creators and stars – Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond.

Pinned to be "the ultimate celebration of the comedy favourite", the book will include in-depth interviews with the actors, directors and crew, as well as some of the insider secrets from behind the curtain. What scenes were left in the edit? How many bloopers were there? That's all set to be revealed along with episode guides, character profiles and more.

The cast of Ghosts in the Christmas 2023 special. BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

On the announcement of the book, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond (aka The Ghosts), said: "Making Ghosts really was an extraordinary amount of fun, and we’re so excited to share the joy (and occasional pain) of that process with fans of the show.

"Revisiting those stories and characters has brought back many brilliant memories of that unique location and superb crew, and we can’t wait to take readers on a personal tour of our beloved Button House in all its ghost-filled glory."

Katy Follain, Head of Bloomsbury General, said: "We are over the moon to be immersing ourselves back in the world of the ghosts of Button House, who we adore. This is such a fun and remarkable book about the inner workings of the series – one that will help fill that Ghosts-shaped hole in fans’ lives."

This, of course, isn't the first Ghosts book, with Ghosts: The Button House Archives having been released in October 2023 to coincide with the final series of the hit sitcom. This new novel, Brought To Life, will be part of an extensive marketing campaign but also, will include a number of events with the stars of Ghosts so keep your eyes peeled for further details on those.

Most recently, Ghosts was among the big winners at this year's Comedy.co.uk Awards, winning awards for both Returning TV Sitcom and Comedy of the Year.

"We'd like to thank everyone for voting for us for these fantastic awards," said series co-creator and star Jim Howick. "It's always such an honour to receive them, especially as they're voted on by the fans, so thank you very much."

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Taskmaster is available to stream on Channel 4.

