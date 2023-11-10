The resulting near-death experience gave the Button House heir the power to see ghosts, which she initially regarded as a burden, but ultimately came to value as her relationships with the spirits grew fonder.

She never knew that her fall was anything more than an unfortunate accident, until the Ghosts season 5 ending saw Julian's secret blurted out in front of her.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the launch of the show's official companion book – Ghosts: The Button House Archives – episode co-writer Martha Howe-Douglas said the reveal was not part of any grand plan from the beginning.

She explained: "I don't remember it being a thing that we had to make sure we came back to, but it's something that – certainly as we were getting into the fifth series – we were like, 'actually, that's never been discussed'.

"So it kind of had to be tied up and I think it was done well... It's quite sad really [for Alison]."

In an unlikely turn of events, it's the morally bankrupt Julian who steps up to smooth things over, convincing Alison and Mike not to sell Button House with a touching speech about how thrilled he is to have them in his (after)life.

Howe-Douglas continued: "I think Julian's apology to her is completely lovely in the sense that, 'yes, I did do that because I didn't want you there at the beginning, but now I'm so glad I did it because now we have this – you can see us and we can see you'.

"It was definitely something that we needed to tie up, I think, and the right time to do it."

The ending to Ghosts season 5 was, ultimately, much happier than some fans expected, with the final shot seeing the living and deceased residents of Button House watching TV together – united in their excitement for Alison's imminent baby.

Now, we wait to find out what the 2023 Christmas special (i.e. the true finale) has in store.

