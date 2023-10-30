The Ghosts star and co-writer said he "couldn't be more excited" to join the cast at the RSC.

He continued: "I've always wanted to be part of a Shakespeare production and I've been hoping to return to the stage for quite some time too, so to be able to combine those two ambitions in one of the great ensemble comedies is a (midsummer night's) dream come true.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Bottom is, of course, an absolute treat of a role, so I can't wait to get started."

Casting for the rest of play is yet to be announced.

Director Eleanor Rhode said of Baynton's casting: "I'm thrilled to be returning to the RSC to direct A Midsummer Night's Dream. It's a play that made a big impact on me from a young age, and I'm excited to share it with a new generation of theatre-goers.

Mathew Baynton plays Thomas Thorne in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

"Mathew Baynton is going to be an incredible Bottom – I've loved his work for years, and so it's a real joy to be able to collaborate with him on bringing this magical play to life."

Baynton is currently starring as the beloved poet Thomas Thorne in the fifth and final season of BBC's Ghosts.

It was announced in March of this year that Ghosts would end after season 5.

In a statement from Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, the creators said: "After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace.

Read more:

"...We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC One and Monumental Television for their tireless support.

More like this

"But most of all we'd like to thank everyone who watches. Mathew, Martha, Simon, Jim, Laurence and Ben."

Ghosts seasons 1-5 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.