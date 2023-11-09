Ghosts happens to be winding down on the exact date (Friday 10th November) that the creative team's previous show, Yonderland, reaches its 10th anniversary, so we asked Howe-Douglas about transitioning between the two very distinct projects.

She revealed that she almost slipped into the Alison role on Ghosts – the comedic woman ultimately played by Charlotte Ritchie – as she had become used to performing a similar character on Yonderland.

"For me, personally, the transition from Yonderland to Ghosts was that I got back into playing 'character' because, obviously, in Yonderland I was the sort of Alison character," began Howe-Douglas.

"And, because we did three years of that, that kind of felt like my natural... that's where I felt most at home at that point, which is crazy because we started on Horrible Histories, where we were playing all these mad characters."

She continued: "So when we were doing Ghosts and we were writing it, I was thinking, 'Should I just be the Alison character?' And the guys were like, 'No, you have to be a character, you have to come back and play with us'.

"Because when I was the Alison character [in Yonderland], Debbie, I sort of lost that sense... they were all playing the mad characters. Although I played Imperatrix, she wasn't particularly zany."

Mathew Baynton, Martha Howe-Douglas and Ben Willbond star in Yonderland. Matt Frost/Sky/Working Title Productions

For context, Yonderland followed Debbie, a stay-at-home mother from Birmingham, who is shocked to learn she is the saviour of the titular fantasy-inspired realm, which is inhabited by all manner of larger-than-life characters.

Her arch-nemesis soon became Imperatrix, a powerful and sinister figure tied to Debbie's own origins – hence why Howe-Douglas played both roles.

The comic concluded: "I think I was feeling a bit like, 'can I even do that again?' Because I'd been out of that for so long, just playing a sort of straight woman – and then I played Fanny, and we all know how that ended up!

"Ridiculously extreme, but so much fun. I'm so glad that they said that to me because maybe I'd lost a bit of confidence about doing a 'character' again."

