The creators had promised fans they would get what they've been waiting for in season 5 – and they delivered just that in tonight's penultimate episode, which gave us an emotional flashback to the end of the Second World War.

At that time, The Captain returned to his old post at Button House for a celebratory party, only to be turned away as the event was only open to those who had served on the frontlines.

He snuck in regardless, as he was desperate to be reunited with former second-in-command Lieutenant Havers (Peter Sandys-Clarke), with whom he had developed a romantic connection years earlier.

Sadly, he was confronted by two servicemen who recognised him as an imposter, with their barrage of questions causing a panic-stricken heart attack. Havers held The Captain's hand as he drifted away, acknowledging their feelings for one another.

Laurence Rickard, who co-wrote season 5 episode 5 – titled Carpe Diem – spoke to RadioTimes.com to mark the launch of Ghosts: The Button House Archives, an official companion book featuring historical documents from the world of the show.

He explained The Captain's fate was decided "really early on", but a lot of thought was put into the timing of the reveal.

"It had to feel earned so it didn't feel trite, but also the weight that came with it seemed to be greater the more you knew The Captain," he explained.

"Because on the surface, he's such a dry, uptight character. I think he was one of those where it took a few series for you to really see the warmth come through. And so I'm glad we waited as long as we did."

Ben Willbond stars in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Rickard continued: "Ben had quite a clear idea of what he wanted to do with it, and it was one of those really easy pitches. Once he said it, everyone went, 'Yeah, that's perfect.'

"And we knew we wanted Havers to be back. It was a lovely set to be on, seeing that whole house decked out like it was 1945. Both their performances are really good, and all of the guest stars that we had in it."

He added: "It's something that turned out even better than we hoped."

In a heartwarming development, The Captain is embraced by his fellow Ghosts, with Lady Button showing how far she's come by being first to support him. (Fans will remember her initial disapproval of LGBTQ+ people, which dissipated after a gay wedding was hosted at Button House.)

Martha Howe-Douglas explained: "I think her relationship with The Captain has evolved massively over the five series. They've got quite an affinity now and that's a really poignant moment when she calls him 'brave'."

