That has resulted in some positive critic scores as the millennia-spanning rivalry between Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) and the Galactic Empire enters its next stage.

If you're keen to see more from the hugely ambitious Foundation, read on for everything we know so far about the show's future.

Will there be a Foundation season 3?

Jared Harris and Leah Harvey in Foundation. Apple TV+

Apple is yet to officially announce a third season of Foundation, although recent reports seem to suggest that another outing was in the works prior to the recent Hollywood strike action.

Czech news channel ČT24 reported that filming on Foundation season 3 had been in "full swing" in July 2023, but came grinding to a halt when actors joined writers on the picket line.

Fans will be hoping that work on the series can resume once the strikes are settled, with the previous Hollywood dispute (in 2007-08) causing some projects to be abruptly axed.

There has been no indication that could happen here, but nothing seems certain amid a spate of recent streaming cancellations and delistings. We'll update this page with more information as it comes in.

When could Foundation season 3 be released?

Cassian Bilton and Lee Pace in Foundation. Apple TV+

Work on Foundation season 3 will remain at a standstill until such time as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) can come to an arrangement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

It appears that little progress has been made in negotiations thus far, prompting concerns that the strikes could continue for another couple of months at least.

Hypothetically, if agreements could be reached by the end of the year, then Foundation season 3 could hit the ground running in 2024 and perhaps make it to screen by early 2025.

However, with so many complex visual effects required to tell the story, it will require a lengthy post-production process which could kick it further down the road.

Who is in the cast of Foundation season 3?

Leah Harvey, Jared Harris and Lou Llobell in Foundation. Apple TV+

If Foundation were to return for a third season, it's likely we'd see more from its main stars, including Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day and Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin.

The series also features Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn.

Is there a Foundation season 3 trailer?

Not just yet – but we'll update this page when new footage arrives.

