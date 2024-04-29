The new six-part audio series will follow the beloved characters 12 years on and as if the news couldn't be more exciting, fans will be delighted to learn that the original cast will all be making their anticipated returns.

That means that Stephen Mangan, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Tamsin Greig, Pippa Haywood and Olivia Colman will all be reprising their roles, as well as Mark Heap, Oliver Chris, Michelle Gomez, Karl Theobald, plus a full ensemble cast.

The new six-parter will surely take listeners back to the original series, which debuted in 2004 and was last seen on our screens for the final episode in 2007. The podcast series will be created once again by Victoria Pile, and is also being penned by original Green Wing writers Robert Harley, James Henry, Oriane Messina and Fay Rusling.

And there's plenty of drama to come as, according to the synopsis: "Established fans and new listeners alike will be treated to more surreal twists and turns in the lives and loves of East Hampton’s staff."

The series was known for its sketch-like format and twists as we followed the lives of the staff at East Hampton Hospital, a slightly surreal hospital that resulted in all kinds of mishaps and hilarity.

Of course, the series is also of note for how many recognisable faces starred in it, like The Crown's Olivia Colman, The Split's Stephen Mangan and Friday Night Dinner's Tamsin Greig, to name just a few.

Mangan previously spoke to RadioTimes.com about the possibility of doing any future episodes of Green Wing, saying: "Maybe in five years we’ll be desperate for the money… It’ll always be one of the things I’m most proud of."

He also opened up about the lack of awards for the sitcom at the time, saying: "It didn’t really win any awards because Little Britain was out at the same time. That won everything. David Walliams would just keep coming down from the podium holding his award and flick us the Vs."

But that's not the only exciting thing in the pipeline for fans of Green Wing, as it was previously also announced last year that the writers behind the British sitcom will be bringing us a brand new ITVX comedy series called Piglets.

The series will focus on six new recruits at a fictional police training college and will be written by Victoria Pile, Robert Harley, James Henry, Oriane Messina and Fay Rusling, as well as Omar Khan, who was a participant in the ITV Comedy Writers Initiative.

All episodes of Green Wing: Resuscitated will be released exclusively on Audible on Monday 29th April.

