The Sign was released on Disney Plus on Sunday 14th April and was almost four times longer than the average Bluey episode, clocking in at 28 minutes.

It followed events after the Heeler family put their home up for sale and prepared to move to a new city, which caused great distress for the titular dog, who very much wanted to stay put.

Meanwhile, it also featured a wedding between beloved characters, Uncle Rad and Frisky.

Ahead of the episode's debut, star Melanie Zanetti (who voices Bluey's mother, Chilli) teased to RadioTimes.com that "there will be a lot of resonating happening for parents" who watched the special.

She added: "I think in terms of parents having to put on a brave face and be what their children need, even if they might be having a tough time.

"I think that's such an incredible act of service – a juggling act that parents are doing all the time. And I think we see a bit of that in this 28-minute episode."

The Sign was followed on Sunday 21st April by a secret episode titled Surprise, which came amid fears that the series could be coming to an end.

The episode saw Bluey and her sister Bingo make their dad, Bandit, play two different games at the same time, with chaos inevitably ensuing.

Producer Sam Moore recently quelled the rumours of the show's end, telling BBC Radio 4: "It is the question on everybody's lips. No, it is not the end for Bluey. I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you."

