The broadcaster even went to the lengths of falsely listing a rerun of a past Bluey episode to keep it a secret.

Created and written by Joe Brumm, the series follows Bluey, an inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler or Cattle Dog who loves to play and transform her everyday family life into adventures.

The new episode sees Bluey and her sister Bingo make their dad, Bandit, play two different games at the same time, with chaos inevitably ensuing.

Bluey: The Sign Ludo Studio

It arrived just a week after the release of a 28-minute special episode titled The Sign, which saw the Heeler family put their house up for sale and discuss moving to another city, sparking speculation that the series could be drawing to a close.

Bluey producer Sam Moore later quelled those rumours, telling BBC Radio 4: "It is the question on everybody's lips. No, it is not the end for Bluey. I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you."

The children's TV show has proved to be a huge hit for Disney Plus, becoming the second most-streamed show of 2023 in the US and clocking up 43.9 billion minutes on the streamer.

Bluey is available to stream now on Disney Plus.

