New episodes of the series have recently become available for UK viewers to watch, but where can they find them, how many are available and what is the show about?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bluey in the UK.

How to watch Bluey in the UK

Bluey. Ludo Studio/BBC

While Bluey airs on ABC Kids in its home territory of Australia, in the UK episodes of the series are available to stream on Disney Plus.

With a new batch of episodes having just become available, there are now a lot of episodes to make your way through on the platform.

How many seasons of Bluey are available?

Bluey. Ludo Studio/BBC

There have currently been three seasons of Bluey, which in Australia have aired in different batches. The third batch of the third season has recently finished airing, with a fourth on the way.

In the UK, viewers currently have access to the first two seasons of Bluey in full on Disney Plus, as well as the first two batches of episodes from the third season.

The first two seasons are both made up of 52 9-minute episodes, while there are currently 37 episodes of the third season available on Disney Plus in the UK. That means there is a total of 141 episodes currently available to watch.

What is Bluey about?

The official synopsis for Bluey says: "Bluey is an inexhaustible six year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience."

The hit children's animated series has been airing in Australia on ABC Kids since 2018.

There is also a live stage show, Bluey’s Big Play, coming to over 30 theatres in the UK and Ireland in 2024, featuring puppets, sets, and brand new music. You can find out how to get tickets for the play right here.

Bluey is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney+ now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

