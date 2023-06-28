Now, Bluey is bringing Bandit, Chilli and Bingo into the real world for a brand-new theatre show: Bluey’s Big Play.

Energetic, excitable, and endlessly curious – what’s not to love about Bluey? The adorable pup and her family first shot to fame in 2018 and have since become nothing short of a global phenomenon for children and adults.

Coming to over 30 theatres in the UK and Ireland in 2024, Bluey’s Big Play is an original stage show written by the creator of the TV series, Joe Brumm.

Featuring puppets, sets, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush, this show is set to be a magical experience for kids and parents alike. The audience will get to see “Bluey brought to real life as you’ve never seen it before.”

The tour is coming to the UK after already making waves in the US and in Bluey’s home of Australia, where it was seen by nearly one million fans. While Down Under, the show performed nearly 450 times across 65 venues before going stateside to take on the likes of Madison Square Garden in New York, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Chicago Theatre.

Ahead of its UK debut, Director of Windmill Theatre Company, Rosemary Myers, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show to UK and Ireland audiences premiering at the prestigious Royal Festival Hall in December.

“The response to the show from fans across Australia and the USA has been nothing short of amazing and we can't wait for UK families to experience all the fun and excitement of having Bluey and her family on stage live in their city."

Tickets for the Big Play are going on sale this week, and you’re going to have to be quick as tickets are expected to sell out fast. To help, your friends at RadioTimes.com have put together this guide on what the play’s about, which cities it’s coming to and how to get tickets now.

Plus, if you can't wait for the play, you can also find all episodes of Bluey on Disney Plus, which is available for for £7.99 a month.

What is Bluey’s Big Play about?

Bluey’s Big Play is an entirely new story from the minds of the Australian TV show.

Starring none other than Bluey herself, the show sees the eager puppy and her sister, Bingo, trying to get their dad, Bandit, to play with them. As you can expect, a lot of hijinks and games ensue.

If you want a bit more information, here’s the full synopsis: “When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.”

The show is suitable for all ages and once the performance is over, kids and parents alike will be invited to join in a game of keepy uppy in the theatre as a number of inflatable balls are thrown into the audience.

Bright, colourful and fun for all ages, this show will be one to remember.

Where can I see Bluey’s Big Play in the UK?

Bluey’s Big Play is gearing up for a massive tour across the UK and Ireland with over 30 dates booked. The shows will kick off on the 2nd of December this year and carry on all the way through to the 1st September 2024. Plus, more dates have yet to be announced and some will go on sale at a later time. Here are the dates we know about so far:

How long is Bluey’s Big Play?

ABC/ YouTube

Bluey’s Big Play runs for approximately 50 minutes with no interval.

This may seem a bit short, but remember that afterwards audience members will be invited to play a game of keepy uppy with the cast.

How to get tickets to Bluey’s Big Play

The demand for tickets for Bluey’s Big Play is going to be very high, with shows expected to sell-out in minutes. But, luckily for you, you’ve got more than one chance to bag tickets, as several stages of pre-sale will be going live over the next few days.

For members of the Bluey fan club, pre-sale began on Monday, 26th of June and will run until Friday the 30th. Meanwhile O2 Priority Customers will be able to buy tickets from 10am today (Wednesday 28th of June).

On Thursday 29th June, another pre-sale will go live for Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor customers as well as members of select venues (like the SEC Armadillo).

Then, if all else fails, general sale will go live for most of the venues at 10am on Friday 30th June. If you want to guarantee yourself a spot, make sure your read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

