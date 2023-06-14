Armed with his suitcase, duffel coat and, of course, marmalade sandwiches, Paddington is coming to the historic Blenheim Palace from June to September to give families the perfect day out during the summer holidays.

Everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear is setting off to Oxfordshire this summer for the Paddington Bear immersive experience.

The Paddington Bear Lo-Commotion experience will include an outdoor treasure hunt, puppetry and live performances for kids of all ages to enjoy, plus a chance to chug along on a miniature steam train. It will also feature a range of arts and crafts-based activities and an official photo with the bear of the hour.

Ahead of the experience, Adam McKenzie Wylie, founder of Histrionic Productions said: “The combination of Paddington, a cracking new story, full of entertainment, mishap and interactivity, and the beautiful surroundings of Blenheim Palace is perfect theatrical-alchemy for this family, immersive adventure for 2023.

“We are delighted to be back. It's the perfect summer day out for the whole family!”

With his first appearance in 1958, the legendary Paddington Bear has now spent over 65 years as a British icon (and not just for his fashion taste). He first came about in the children's book A Bear Called Paddington and has since been in over 20 stories written by Michael Bond.

His chaotic energy combined with endearing politeness has made him one of the most beloved children’s characters of all time, with two box-office smashing films, countless TV appearances and more than 30 million books sold worldwide.

So, if you want to see Paddington in the flesh (or fur), here’s how you can get tickets to his new immersive experience at Blenheim Palace.

What is the Paddington Bear Lo-Commotion experience?

Histrionic Productions

The Paddington LoCommotion experience is an immersive outdoor adventure with puppetry, live performance, activities and more.

Fans of the famous bear will get to interact with him and all their favourite characters from the Paddington books while on the hunt for buried treasure. Kids will get to fully explore the outdoors of Blenheim Palace and take part in a number of free creative activities.

Plus, at the end of the experience you’ll have the chance to ride on ‘Winston’ the miniature train, one of the Palace’s most popular attractions. Then, get plenty of time to stop for food and wander around the Paddington gift shop.

Where is the Paddington Bear Lo-Commotion experience?

Paddington’s immersive experience is set in Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

The palace is one of England’s largest country houses that was built between 1705 and 1722 by the Duke of Malborough. Over the years it’s become a popular filming location for the likes of Harry Potter, James Bond and Mission Impossible, and is now a regular host to exhibitions and family events like the Blenheim Palace Flower Show.

To get there, you’ll need to get the train to either Oxford, Oxford Parkway or Hanborough. These stations are available on Chiltern Trains or Great Western Rail, which you can access via London Marylebone, Reading or, guess what, London Paddington. From there you’ll need to catch a bus or grab the free shuttle bus which the Palace runs from Hanborough station on weekends. You can also drive and park for free at Blenheim or take direct Stagecoach buses.

How long is the Paddington Bear Lo-Commotion experience on for?

The Paddington experience will start on Tuesday, 27th of June and run through to Sunday, 3rd of September.

The event is open on Tuesdays to Thursdays from 10am to 2:10pm and on Fridays to Sundays from 10am to 3pm. Plus, it will be open for the August Bank Holiday.

The adventure runs slots throughout the day that lasts for approximately 55 minutes.

The first three days (27th – 29th June) will be the preview shows, where the organisers will be putting the finishing touches on the experience, followed by the off-peak season in the start of July. Then, once the summer holidays start, it’s the peak season when things get busier, hotter and more expensive. So if you want to get a slot on a quieter day, we suggest booking as soon as possible.

How much is the Paddington Bear Lo-Commotion experience?

Prices for the Paddington adventure vary depending on when you book. If you’re going for one of the preview shows, it will cost you just £15 for a standard ticket, although be prepared for potential issues as this is when they’ll be ironing out the last of the kinks with the experience.

In the off-peak season a standard ticket (for ages 3+) will cost you £23 each or £4.60 if your child is aged between seven months and two years.

In the peak season, this goes up slightly to £25 each, or £5 for younger kids. You can also get discounts for booking family groups of 3-5 or of 10+ and concessions will have to pay a maximum of £20. Finally, carers and children under six months go free.

How to get tickets to the Paddington Bear Lo-Commotion experience

Tickets to Paddington Bear Lo-Commotion are available at See Tickets.

Right now, you can book for the preview, peak or off-peak dates and it’s recommended that you book your place in advance as tickets are likely to sell out fast.

